Potential next Liverpool skipper confirms talks over new contract

By Saikat Mandal | 20 Jan 2026 18:29

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has confirmed that he is in talks with the club over a new contract.

The Hungary international joined the Reds from German club RB Leipzig for £60m in July 2023, signed by Jurgen Klopp, and he has proved to be a big hit at the club.

Szoboszlai was one of the four midfielders bought by Klopp in the same transfer window, alongside Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, and Alexis Mac Allister.

The midfielder was one of the key players for the Reds under Arne Slot last season, and played a big role in helping the club win their 20th Premier League title.

The former Leipzig midfielder has been one of Liverpool's standout players this season and has played in multiple positions, including at right-back.

Dominik Szoboszlai confirms talks over new Liverpool contract

The Hungarian has a deal at Anfield until 2028, but the Reds want to reward his excellent performances with improved terms, and talks have already taken place.

The 25-year-old has scored six goals and registered four assists across all competitions for the Reds this season, but he was criticised recently for his bizarre error against Burnley.

Szoboszlai, who is seen as a potential successor to Virgil van Dijk as captain, has confirmed that he is happy at Liverpool, but no decision has been taken over his future.

“Of course I am happy here but you know how football works and that is something everybody has to take into account,” the midfielder said, as quoted by The Athletic.

“There is always progress but no decision has been made. I’ll just keep on going every week, every training session, giving my best for the team and for the fans. Let’s see what is going to happen in the future. There has been talks but for sure not any decision has been made.”

Liverpool's recent struggle with contract negotiations

The Reds have had difficulty in recent years reaching agreement with several players on new contracts.

While Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah stayed on and signed new deals, the club could not prevent their homegrown boy, Trent Alexander-Arnold, from leaving for Real Madrid.

Ibrahima Konate is due to leave for nothing in the summer, and the club have reportedly failed to reach an agreement with the French defender.

Likewise, Andy Robertson will also become a free agent in the summer, and there is no guarantee that he will be allowed to stay on.

Both Gravenberch and Mac Allister have contracts until 2028, but Wataru Endo could be allowed to leave next summer as he approaches the final 12 months of his deal.