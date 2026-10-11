Liverpool 0-3 Man City: How many games will Ryan Gravenberch miss after red card ruins Premier League clash?

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was sent off on Sunday against Manchester City at Anfield.

The Premier League weekend concluded with a dominant win for the Citizens, who emerged as 3-0 winners in a crucial test of their title credentials.

Reds boss Andoni Iraola was unable to call upon his strongest XI, with attackers Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak both suffering injuries during the international break.

However, the head coach was forced into a change in midfield due to news that Dominik Szoboszlai was feeling tightness in his hamstring.

Gravenberch was selected in the Hungarian's midfield spot, but the 24-year-old received two yellows and was sent off in the 62nd minute.

Ryan Gravenberch is OFF ? https://t.co/IVIHNzqw6k — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 11, 2026

Red card: How many games will Ryan Gravenberch miss?

Since Gravenberch was sent for two yellow card offences, he will only be suspended for one Premier League game.

The Reds' next top-flight match will take place against Brentford away from home on October 17, and that could be a difficult test without the Dutchman in the middle of the pitch.

Gravenberch will be available for Liverpool's next fixture, which is set to take place against LASK in the Champions League on Wednesday.

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Why Liverpool need a new midfielder in January transfer window

Liverpool were unbeaten prior to Sunday's loss, but the absence of Szoboszlai's energy in the middle was damaging.

While the 26-year-old is unlikely to miss a prolonged period, it was damning that the Reds' only option on the bench was the inexperienced Trey Nyoni.

Iraola should not be in a position where he has to rely on the teenager for large stretches of the season, so strengthening in midfield in January must be seen as a priority.

Liverpool were credited with interest in Monaco's Lamine Camara, though it remains to be seen if the club would be prepared to bring any plans forward.