Premier League Gameweek 14
Liverpool
Dec 3, 2025 8.15pm
Sunderland

Team News: Liverpool vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Liverpool vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Seeking a first-ever top-flight win at Anfield in the Premier League era, Sunderland hit the road to face Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

The Black Cats completed an astonishing comeback from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 at the weekend, shortly before the Reds took down a 10-man West Ham United 2-0, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LIVERPOOL vs. SUNDERLAND

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Conor Bradley (unspecified), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

SUNDERLAND

Out: Aji Alese (shoulder), Habib Diarra (groin), Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Dennis Cirkin (wrist)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Le Fee; Traore, Brobbey

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Liverpool related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe