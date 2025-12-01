Team News: Liverpool vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 01 Dec 2025 16:51 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 19:15

Seeking a first-ever top-flight win at Anfield in the Premier League era, Sunderland hit the road to face Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

The Black Cats completed an astonishing comeback from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 at the weekend, shortly before the Reds took down a 10-man West Ham United 2-0, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Conor Bradley (unspecified), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

SUNDERLAND

Out: Aji Alese (shoulder), Habib Diarra (groin), Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Dennis Cirkin (wrist)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Le Fee; Traore, Brobbey