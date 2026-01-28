Liverpool injury update: Jeremie Frimpong latest as Arne Slot gives "obvious" timeframe and answers transfer question

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Jan 2026 23:55 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 08:03

Arne Slot has ruled Jeremie Frimpong out of Liverpool's weekend game against Newcastle United due to the injury he suffered against Qarabag FK on Wednesday.

The Merseysiders celebrated a 6-0 win at Anfield in the Champions League against Qarabag, with the club advancing into the round of 16.

Despite the impressive performance, Slot will be alarmed by the injury that right-back Frimpong picked up in the opening minutes, with the defender appearing to suffer a third hamstring injury.

Slot ruled him out of the weekend's Premier League game, and cast doubt on whether the Reds would act in the transfer market to replace him, telling reporters: "It's obvious when he goes out like that we don't expect him to play against Newcastle on Saturday.

"We as a club always make smart decisions. We look at the long term. We don’t have four right-backs and 12 number nines, that’s not how it works here."

Liverpool will face Newcastle United on Saturday at Anfield, and their opponents will almost certainly prove more challenging than Qarabag did.

Liverpool's defensive depth assessed ahead of Newcastle game

Frimpong's injury means the club have no senior right-backs available considering Conor Bradley has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Centre-back Giovanni Leoni will also play no part in the remainder of the campaign, while Joe Gomez suffered an injury against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ibrahima Konate is grieving the death of his father, and Slot has not revealed when fans can expect to see him back in the squad, which is understandable given the Frenchman's tragic loss.

If Konate is not available for the Reds' match against Newcastle, then the only senior defenders available could be centre-back Virgil van Dijk, and left-backs Milos Kerkez and Andrew Robertson.

Though Gomez could return in the near future, failing to make an addition in the January transfer window would be negligent.

Who will play in defence against Newcastle United?

Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch started as a centre-back against Qarabag, while fellow midfielder Wataru Endo was brought on to replace Frimpong.

Dominik Szoboszlai could be used on the right side of defence if Slot wants to position a player with pace on the flanks, though perhaps placing the Hungarian there would only work if Curtis Jones returns from illness before Saturday.

Gravenberch could alternatively be pushed into midfield, with Endo shifting across to centre-back, while Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz would then play in the Reds' other two midfield spots.

While youth centre-back Amara Nallo came on in the second half against Qarabag, Slot has rarely given youth stars opportunities in the first team, so fan should not expect to see him the starting lineup on Saturday.