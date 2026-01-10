Liverpool vs. Barnsley: How to watch, date, time, live stream, and TV channel for FA Cup third round clash

By Anthony Nolan | 10 Jan 2026 06:22

Hoping to pull off a giant killing in the third round of the FA Cup, League One Barnsley will travel to face Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield on Monday.

Arne Slot's Reds earned a point thanks to an impressive performance in a 0-0 draw against Arsenal on Thursday.

As for Conor Hourihane's Barnsley, they last drew 1-1 with Wigan Athletic on New Year's Day, ending a three-game losing streak in the process.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Monday's FA Cup third round clash between Liverpool and Barnsley.

What time does Liverpool vs. Barnsley kick off?

This match will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday, January 12 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Barnsley being played?

The Tykes will make the trip to the iconic Anfield, Liverpool's 61,276-capacity stadium that has been home to the club since 1892.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Barnsley in the UK

TV channels

This clash will be broadcast live in the UK on the TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports 1 TV channels.

Streaming

Fans can stream the action live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available to purchase through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the TNTSportsFootball YouTube channel later in the night.

What is at stake in Liverpool vs. Barnsley?

Liverpool's chances of retaining their Premier League title are slim-to-none at this point, and adding another FA Cup to the club's collection could help to put some shine on what has been a dire season so far.

However, Slot looks likely to rotate his team heavily on Monday, just as he did when the Reds were dumped out of the EFL Cup thanks to a 3-0 loss against Crystal Palace back in October.

With that in mind, this clash could see a rare start for the likes of youngsters Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni, both of whom have found minutes hard to come by, even given the Merseysiders' injury woes of late.

Meanwhile, Barnsley will be relishing the chance to take on the top-flight champions at Anfield, and a triumph against the giants - even with a second-string XI - would go down in club history.

Hourihane's Tykes are 17th in League One at the moment, 10 points short of the playoff spots, but with 25 third-tier games to play, victory in the cup could help to spark their campaign into life.