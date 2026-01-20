Champions League Gameweek 7
Marseille
Jan 21, 2026 8.00pm
Stade Vélodrome
Liverpool

Team News: Marseille vs. Liverpool injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By |

Marseille vs. Liverpool injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs
© Imago / Action Plus

Separated by just three points in the Champions League league-phase table, 16th-placed Marseille and ninth-placed Liverpool collide at the Orange Velodrome on Wednesday night.

Les Olympiens are aiming to win three straight UCL games for the first time since 2010-11, while the Reds endeavour to extend their unbeaten run in all tournaments to 13 matches, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

MARSEILLE vs. LIVERPOOL

MARSEILLE

Out: Derek Cornelius (muscle), Ruben Blanco (knee)

Doubtful: Bilal Nadir (unspecified), Nayef Aguerd (AFCON)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rulli; Murillo, Balerdi, Medina, Emerson; O'Riley, Hojbjerg; Weah, Greenwood, Paixao; Aubameyang

LIVERPOOL

Out: Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Alexander Isak (leg)

Doubtful: Mohamed Salah (AFCON)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Check out our exclusive Liverpool content with David Lynch on YouTube:

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Liverpool related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe