Team News: Marseille vs. Liverpool injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 20 Jan 2026 20:00

Separated by just three points in the Champions League league-phase table, 16th-placed Marseille and ninth-placed Liverpool collide at the Orange Velodrome on Wednesday night.

Les Olympiens are aiming to win three straight UCL games for the first time since 2010-11, while the Reds endeavour to extend their unbeaten run in all tournaments to 13 matches, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

MARSEILLE

Out: Derek Cornelius (muscle), Ruben Blanco (knee)

Doubtful: Bilal Nadir (unspecified), Nayef Aguerd (AFCON)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rulli; Murillo, Balerdi, Medina, Emerson; O'Riley, Hojbjerg; Weah, Greenwood, Paixao; Aubameyang

LIVERPOOL

Out: Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Alexander Isak (leg)

Doubtful: Mohamed Salah (AFCON)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

