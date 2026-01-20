Team News: Marseille vs. Liverpool injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

Separated by just three points in the Champions League league-phase table, 16th-placed Marseille and ninth-placed Liverpool collide at the Orange Velodrome on Wednesday night.
Les Olympiens are aiming to win three straight UCL games for the first time since 2010-11, while the Reds endeavour to extend their unbeaten run in all tournaments to 13 matches, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
MARSEILLE vs. LIVERPOOL
MARSEILLE
Out: Derek Cornelius (muscle), Ruben Blanco (knee)
Doubtful: Bilal Nadir (unspecified), Nayef Aguerd (AFCON)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rulli; Murillo, Balerdi, Medina, Emerson; O'Riley, Hojbjerg; Weah, Greenwood, Paixao; Aubameyang
LIVERPOOL
Out: Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Alexander Isak (leg)
Doubtful: Mohamed Salah (AFCON)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike