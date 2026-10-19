Team News: Liverpool vs. Villarreal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Liverpool will face Villarreal in the third matchweek of the Champions League, with the Reds set to play as hosts.

The Mersesyiders come into the Anfield clash with six points from six so far in Europe, whereas Villarreal have three, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Gomez, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

VILLARREAL

Out: Nicolas Pepe (eye), Tajon Buchanan (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Junior; Mourino, Navarro, Veiga, Romero; Saliba, Comesana, Gueye, Moleiro; Moreno, Mikautadze