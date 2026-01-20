Mohamed Salah included in 20-man Liverpool squad for Marseille as Ibrahima Konate absence explained

By Ben Knapton | 20 Jan 2026 15:43 , Last updated: 20 Jan 2026 15:43

Liverpool have confirmed a 20-man squad to face Marseille in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with decisions taken over Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate's involvement.

Egypt international Salah has been away from Merseyside for the past month during the Africa Cup of Nations, where he ultimately achieved a fourth-placed finish with the Pharaohs.

Salah's country lost to Nigeria in the third-placed playoff on Saturday when the 33-year-old saw his penalty saved in the decisive shootout on the same day that the Reds played out a 1-1 Premier League draw with Burnley.

Following his return to British shores, the reigning Golden Boot winner was pictured in training at Kirkby on Tuesday, as Arne Slot's men geared up for their midweek trip to France.

Salah was in good spirits as he rejoined his teammates on the practice pitches, and the attacker has been named in Liverpool's travelling squad for the matchday seven contest at the Orange Velodrome.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah included in squad for Marseille showdown

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Slot will no doubt be asked about Salah in his pre-game press conference later on Tuesday evening, but whether the attacker will be involved from the first whistle is another question entirely.

The former Chelsea and Roma man left on a largely sour note following his incendiary rant against the club, whom he accused of throwing him under the bus after their 3-3 stalemate with Leeds United.

Salah was omitted from Liverpool's squad for their last Champions League match - a 1-0 win over Inter Milan - although he was swiftly reinstated to the ranks for the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion on December 13.

Salah provided an assist for Hugo Ekitike in that 2-0 win, where he was prematurely introduced due to an injury to Joe Gomez, but he has not started a match for the Reds since November 26.

Marseille vs. Liverpool: Ibrahima Konate absence from travelling squad explained

© Imago / Visionhaus

While Salah was listed among the 20 Liverpool players making the journey to France, there was one notable absentee; defensive stalwart Ibrahima Konate.

The former RB Leipzig man was also not seen in team training on Tuesday, and according to The Athletic's James Pearce, he was absent from practice due to family reasons.

Konate returned to France to attend to the personal matter, and Pearce adds that it remains to be seen whether he is included in the matchday squad against Roberto De Zerbi's side.

The remainder of Slot's travelling squad is as expected, with all of Alexander Isak (leg), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) absent due to injury.

Youngsters Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha have made the journey to Marseille, where Liverpool will endeavour to break into the top eight of the Champions League table.

The Reds have collected 12 points from six fixtures to sit ninth in the rankings, only below eighth-placed Atletico Madrid on goals scored.

Check out our exclusive Liverpool content with David Lynch on YouTube: