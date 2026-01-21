Marseille 0-3 Liverpool: Arne Slot's Champions League hopes assessed as Dominik Szoboszlai stats give Reds hope

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Jan 2026 23:15

Dominik Szoboszlai has created more big chances than any other player in the Champions League this season.

The Liverpool midfielder was key to the club's 3-0 win against Marseille on Wednesday, scoring a goal from a free kick just before the interval.

Szoboszlai was particularly influential in the final third, with the Hungarian a crucial attacking outlet when his team looked to counter.

Squawka data reveals that after matchweek seven in the tournament, no other player has created more big chances than the midfielder (seven).

The 25-year-old has also been involved in seven Champions League goals this term, as many as he had in his prior three seasons in the tournament.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Champions League hopes assessed: Can Liverpool win the competition?

Liverpool's performances in the Champions League have been far from perfect given they have been beaten by both PSV Eindhoven and Galatasaray this term.

Their performances in the Premier League have also been concerning considering they have dropped points in 12 of their 22 games, with the club failing to beat a promoted side in their four attempts so far.

However, the Reds have beaten Arsenal, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Marseille and Aston Villa this season without conceding a goal.

Slot's side were also able to hold the Gunners to a goalless stalemate at the Emirates in early January, and that was without a number of key stars in the lineup.

Liverpool's displays against higher-calibre opponents should give fans hope that they can progress far in the Champions League, though a gruelling battle for the top four could cause significant fatigue in the closing stages of the season.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Why are Liverpool a threat against better teams in the Champions League?

Slot has frequently spoken out against teams that defend deep against the Rrds, arguing that opponents' direct style of play has not allowed his side to be at their best.

Liverpool are afforded far more space behind defences in Europe, and they are often able to rely on counter-attacks as a means of creating chances.

The return of Mohamed Salah will make the club's attack more potent, while the pace and technical quality of others like Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz will prove hard to stop.

With Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister stationed behind, the Reds' team could be perfectly suited to the knockout stages of the Champions League.