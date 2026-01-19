Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Marseille Champions League clash: Conor Bradley, Alexander Isak latest

By Anthony Nolan | 19 Jan 2026 04:56 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 06:06

Desperate to forget their Premier League strife, Liverpool will travel to take on Ligue 1's Marseille in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Arne Slot's Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at the weekend, and find themselves outside the top eight in UEFA's premier club competition prior to kick off.

The Merseysiders will also be without a number of long-term absentees for the trip to France, though they could be bolstered by the return of Mohamed Salah after the Africa Cup of Nations drew to a close.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with Marseille on Wednesday.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Nineteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni was signed in the summer of 2025 with huge potential, but he unfortunately tore his anterior cruciate ligament on his Liverpool debut.

The Reds are hopeful that the former Parma defender will be back in time for the 2026-27 campaign.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower leg

Possible return date: March 21 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Alexander Isak has also seen his first season on Merseyside hampered by injuries, but he is expected to return to action this term.

The £125m striker underwent successful surgery on a complex lower leg injury that included a fibula fracture, and is set to be sidelined for a couple of months.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Right-back Conor Bradley suffered a season-ending knee injury against Arsenal on January 8, and has since undergone surgery to fix the issue.

Slot mentioned in a recent press conference that the club have not set an exact timeframe for 22-year-old's return.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.