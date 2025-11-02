Sports Mole looks at Mohamed Salah's record against Real Madrid for Liverpool and Roma.

Fresh from making even more Liverpool and Premier League history, Mohamed Salah will pursue another slice of Champions League stardom when the Reds host Real Madrid in Tuesday's mouthwatering league-phase match at Anfield.

The 33-year-old opened the scoring in Saturday night's 2-0 Premier League victory over Aston Villa, bringing up his 250th goal for Liverpool in all tournaments, a number that only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt also managed for the Merseyside giants.

In addition, Salah's tap-in - which was handed to him on a plate by an Emiliano Martinez mistake - also saw the Egyptian equal Wayne Rooney's record for the most Premier League goal contributions for one club with a staggering 276.

Salah now dons the Champions League crest on his arm seeking the two goals that would bring up another milestone, as a brace on Tuesday would see him become the first African player to score 50 times in the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Salah's record against Real Madrid.

Mohamed Salah's record vs. Real Madrid

Played: 9

Won: 1

Drawn: 1

Lost: 7

Goals: 2

Assists: 1

Prior to November 2024, Real Madrid were one of only two club teams that Mohamed Salah had taken on at least five times without ever triumphing, the other being Egyptian outfit Ennpi SC.

That curse was banished in the league phase of the Champions League, but the night was perhaps best forgotten on an individual level, as the Liverpool star blazed a penalty wide of Thibaut Courtois's goal.

The winger's spot-kick miss prolonged his unremarkable record in this fixture, as he has only scored twice against the 15-time European champions from those nine battles while providing one assist.

Two of those contributions came at Anfield in the 2022-23 Champions League last 16, where a dream start for Salah and Liverpool saw the Egyptian set up Darwin Nunez's fourth-minute opener before scoring himself just 10 minutes later.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's merciless men then came storming back to take a 5-2 first-leg lead back to the Bernabeu, where Salah played the full 90 minutes but could not inspire a monumental comeback as the Reds exited the tournament 6-2 on aggregate.

Salah's only other direct involvement against Real Madrid came in the 2020-21 quarter-finals, but his goal on that occasion was also inconsequential in a 3-1 first-leg defeat, before a second-leg goalless draw sent Los Blancos through to the final four.

What could have been for Salah and Liverpool in 2018, though, as the winger infamously left the field in tears with just half an hour played of the Kyiv final, having sustained an arm injury in a challenge with Sergio Ramos.

Before achieving legendary status with Liverpool, Salah tackled Real Madrid with Roma in the last 16 of the 2015-16 Champions League, but he went scoreless and assist-less in both legs as the Italian side lost 4-0 on aggregate.

