Chelsea transfer news: Blues rival Spurs over £26m Liam Delap replacement who "makes things look so easy"

By Lewis Blain | 19 Mar 2026 08:02

Chelsea are already laying the groundwork for another busy summer window as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

Uncertainty surrounding parts of their forward line has prompted the club to explore new opportunities in the market.

One emerging name has quickly climbed their shortlist, but it appears that they are not alone in the race.

What is the latest on Chelsea interest in Fisnik Asllani?

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Chelsea are among several top clubs tracking Fisnik Asllani, who is currently impressing at TSG Hoffenheim, according to reports in Germany.

The 23-year-old forward has enjoyed a breakout campaign, registering strong goal and assist numbers and attracting attention from across Europe.

As well as Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich, who he has previously rejected, are also believed to be monitoring his situation closely.

With interest mounting, Asllani could have his pick of several elite destinations this summer, with a fee in the region of £26 million thought to be enough to secure his services.

What about the future of Liam Delap at Stamford Bridge?

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Asllani’s emergence comes amid uncertainty surrounding Liam Delap and his future at Stamford Bridge.

The underperforming striker has been linked with a potential move away, with Everton among the clubs reportedly interested in securing his signature.

While the Blues are not actively pushing him out, there is a growing acceptance that his long-term role at Stamford Bridge is not guaranteed, particularly with competition for places increasing.

Should Delap depart, it would further intensify the need for a reliable attacking option, thus making Asllani an even more appealing target.

Fisnik Asllani fits the Chelsea transfer model

© Imago / Jan Huebner

At just 23, Asllani perfectly matches Chelsea’s recruitment strategy of targeting young, high-potential players they can develop over the long term.

His profile of being productive, versatile and yet still improving aligns with the club’s focus on building a squad for the future rather than relying solely on established stars.

He has also earned glowing praise for his natural ability, with his former youth coach Andre Hofschneider saying: “He's a guaranteed goal scorer. He always makes things look so easy. He knows how football works.”

If Chelsea win the race, then Asllani could prove to be another smart addition and a viable replacement for Delap, but with the likes of Spurs and Bayern circling, it is a deal that could quickly become highly competitive.