Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Arsenal EFL Cup final: Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol latest

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Mar 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 08:11

Manchester City will be looking to shake off the disappointment of their midweek Champions League exit when they do battle with Arsenal in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens suffered a 2-1 defeat with 10 men against Real Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday, losing 5-1 on aggregate, and they have just a few days to recharge their batteries before walking out for their 10th EFL Cup showpiece.

Pep Guardiola’s has recently been boosted by the return of a few first-team players from injury, but he will still have to cope without a couple of star names for this mouthwatering clash against the Gunners.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the final against Mikel Arteta’s side.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Josko Gvardiol suffered a tibial fracture at the beginning of this year, which required surgery, and he is in danger of missing the rest of the season.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Reason for absence: Cup-tied

Return date: (April 4 vs. Liverpool)

Marc Guehi is cup-tied after he represented Crystal Palace earlier in the competition and was signed by Man City after their EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Newcastle United in mid-January.

The defender will therefore miss Sunday’s final, but he will be available to return to Guardiola’s squad for City’s next match in the FA Cup quarter-finals against Liverpool in April.