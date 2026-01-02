Mohamed Salah, Vinicius Junior latest: AS Roma want Liverpool star back in Serie A as Brazilian set to stay at Madrid

By Daniel Haidar | 02 Jan 2026 20:21

The first transfer speculation of 2026 brings three intriguing stories. A Liverpool legend may well be playing his final season at Anfield, and amid speculation about where he will head, an old name has resurfaced as a club that could lure him away. Real Madrid will once again begin negotiations over a new contract with their uncomfortable star. Goretzka's end at Bayern is imminent. Which of the three Premier League clubs will secure him?

Will Liverpool's star choose a return to Serie A?

Mohamed Salah began his major football career at Swiss side Basel, from where he tried his luck at London's Chelsea. While his first stint in the Premier League in London did not work out, there followed a loan at Fiorentina, and then successful spells at AS Roma.

At AS Roma, his performances earned him a return to England, where Liverpool spotted his services, and this connection proved to be essential.

The Egyptian magician scored 32 goals in the Premier League in his first season for Liverpool, and four more times exceeded the twenty-goal mark, with three times coming close to completing the twenty.

According to the latest information, his former employer AS Roma is interested in Salah, wanting to compete with clubs from the Saudi Pro League and other major clubs from Europe.

It is highly unlikely that the Wolves will try to acquire Salah earlier than in the summer, according to La Repubblica.

Vinicius Jr may yet remain at the Santiago Bernabeu

Just a few months ago, it seemed that one of Real Madrid's biggest stars in recent years, Vinicius Jr, would soon leave the Spanish capital.

Vinicius's fall began with second place in the Ballon d'Or awards, which was won by Rodri, dividing public opinion, players and some clubs, according to which the Brazilian winger should have become the winner.

The player was also at odds with Real Madrid's management, but over time the situation calmed down and the Brazilian star will negotiate a new contract, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Where will Leon Goretzka head? Three Premier League clubs are interested

Leon Goretzka will celebrate his thirty-first birthday in February and is playing his eighth season at Bayern Munich. His contract expires in the upcoming summer and he has not yet found common ground with the management.

Goretzka has not hidden his desire to try a new challenge in his career. Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are monitoring his situation.

This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.