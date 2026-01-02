Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva and Vlahovic among Europe’s out-of-contract stars who can sign pre-agreements this month

By Daniel Haidar | 02 Jan 2026 22:34 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 22:34

The turn of the year not only begins a new calendar cycle but also opens possibilities in Europe for players to sign pre-contract agreements with other clubs for the 2026-27 season. Among the most prominent names with just six months remaining on their deals are stars from Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The transfer window in Europe's major leagues also opened on Thursday (January 2). Even though in these contract expiry cases the trend is for agreements to be finalised in the summer, it is possible that negotiations could occur to benefit both parties, with some transfer fee involved.

A standout performer for Barcelona in recent seasons, Robert Lewandowski has lost his place following the arrivals - and brilliance - of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in the starting XI. Hansi Flick has not been using the Polish striker in the majority of matches, and there is a possibility he could be sold in June or leave Spain without a fee.

However, he is not the only Barcelona name in the final stretch of his contract. Andreas Christensen also sees his deal expire in June, and there is no indication Barcelona intend to renew either player's contract. This is due to the club's financial constraints and, in the Dane's case, because he has struggled with injuries this season.

In 2025, Liverpool had to deal with key contract renewals to avoid losing their main players to the market. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk extended their respective deals, but Trent Alexander-Arnold left the club on a free transfer to Real Madrid.

The Reds could face a similar scenario this year. Andrew Robertson, a stalwart at left-back during the main triumphs of the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield, could leave the club at the end of this season if no agreement is reached. The same applies to Ibrahima Konate, the 26-year-old centre-back who is a regular starter in Arne Slot's defence.

Both have been playing frequently, but that does not prevent them from leaving Anfield as occurred with Alexander-Arnold. Over the coming months, the board should hold talks with the pair to understand their intentions and potentially reach an agreement for 2026-27 - or face their definitive departure.

Vlahovic's name has circulated in the transfer market in recent seasons. Although the Serbian is an important player for Juventus, he attracts interest from other clubs. And from June onwards, he will be free to agree terms with any other team.

Vlahovic has posted below-average numbers this season for Juventus. In Serie A, he has scored just three goals in 13 matches - his worst tally since arriving in Italy in January 2022. At 25 years old, there is a possibility he could leave the Old Lady without a fee - after costing €84m to Juventus's coffers.

The Portuguese midfielder, now captain of Manchester City, has had his name wrapped up in negotiations practically since arriving in England. Bernardo Silva has previously been linked with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid but remained in England under Pep Guardiola's command. The same applies to John Stones, signed from Leicester City.

The trend towards an "end of an era" for the Catalan manager could indicate the possibility that the duo will also depart in June. Both have been at Manchester City since 2017 and are two of the team's most important players, but there has been no agreement yet to remain at the Etihad Stadium next season.

Moreover, Bernardo's situation mirrors that of other former Manchester City players. Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne, for example, left the club without a fee this year. The same occurred with Sergio Aguero in 2021, when he moved to Barcelona.

Signed from RB Leipzig and a long-standing target for Bayern Munich, Frenchman Upamecano could have his days numbered in Vincent Kompany's squad. A regular starter in defence, he has already expressed interest in playing in the Premier League - which could be a possible destination if he does not renew his contract with the Bavarians.

Serge Gnabry faces a similar situation. However, if Upamecano has the starting position in his favour, Gnabry has ceased to be an essential piece in Bayern's system over the years - after forming part of Hansi Flick's victorious attack in the 2019-20 Champions League.

Bayern's list of possible departures also includes Leon Goretzka and Raphael Guerreiro. At 30 and 31 years old respectively, the duo's age could mean the German club opt to release them in favour of other names.

This article was originally published on Trivela.