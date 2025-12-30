Preview: Leyton Orient vs AFC Wimbledon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 30 Dec 2025 17:26

Leyton Orient will be hoping to kick off the New Year with a win when they host a struggling AFC Wimbledon side on Thursday.

The hosts currently sit 16th in the League One table, just two points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are one place below them in 17th due to a worse goal difference.

Match preview

Leyton Orient have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two games, losing 1-0 to Peterborough United on Boxing Day and 3-0 to Luton Town just three days later.

Those results have seen them slide down the table, with the O's dropping out of the top half and seeing their hopes of a mounting a playoff charge take a huge hit.

Manager Richie Wellens recently admitted his side "keep going in circles" as they struggle with consistency, having picked up an impressive 2-1 win over third-placed Bradford City before their losses to Peterborough and Luton.

Leyton Orient have struggled defensively so far this season, with no other team outside the relegation zone conceding more goals, but they have impressed going forward.

Only league leaders Cardiff City and fifth-placed Huddersfield Town have scored more than the O's, but second-leading goalscorer Aaron Connolly is currently out of action with a quad injury and they are hugely reliant on top scorer Dom Ballard as a result.

Wimbledon have not picked up a league win since an October 18 victory over Plymouth Argyle, having endured a woeful run of form after making a promising start to the campaign.

The Dons picked up eight wins from their first 13 league games and were in playoff contention, having only been promoted from League Two last season.

However, the busy winter period seems to have taken a major toll on Johnnie Jackson's side and they are now in real danger of falling into the bottom four.

Wimbledon were controversially beaten 1-0 by Exeter City on Monday, with Jackson left furious that Omar Bugiel's goal was ruled out by the referee for an apparent foul on goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.

As a result, Wimbledon will be desperate to end their winless run by beating Leyton Orient.

Leyton Orient League One form:

DWDLWL

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

LLDLWL

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

DLDLDL

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

WLDLDL

Team News

Leyton Orient will be hoping Ballard can return to form against Wimbledon, having drawn a blank in his last two games, and he could have support out wide from Theo Archibald.

Archibald has only made one league start so far this season after missing nine months of action with a serious knee injury, but he replaced Josh Koroma early on against Luton and could start ahead of him on Thursday.

Wimbledon may have to replace striker Aron Sasu after he was forced off early against Exeter, with Marcus Browne in line to take his spot up front.

Bugiel could also come into the starting lineup as Jackson looks to manage the fitness of Matty Stevens, whose start against Exeter was his first since September due to a hamstring issue.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Simkin; Craig, Beckles, Happe, Simpson; Moorhouse, Bakinson; Archibald, Wellens, O'Neill; Ballard

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Lewis, Johnson; Asiimwe, Maycock, Reeves, Smith, Seddon; Browne, Bugiel

We say: Leyton Orient 1-0 AFC Wimbledon

Wimbledon have not won a league game in more than two months and we are backing Leyton Orient to beat them on Thursday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.