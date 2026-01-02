Preview: Stevenage vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 02 Jan 2026 16:03

Stevenage play host to Leyton Orient on Sunday searching for a much-needed win in the battle for promotion to the Championship.

At a time when the home side sit in seventh position in the League One table, the visitors have dropped down to 18th spot after a dismal Christmas and New Year period.

Match preview

Having been the surprise package of the EFL during the early months of the campaign, Stevenage have dropped down the standings since the middle of November.

Just two wins have been posted in their last nine league fixtures, albeit with five of the other seven games ending in draws, the most recent coming at home to Plymouth Argyle.

Since the 3-1 victory away at promotion rival Stockport County, Stevenage have only recorded three draws and one defeat, the loss coming at leaders Cardiff City.

Stevenage now sit a massive eight points adrift of second-placed Lincoln City, albeit with two matches in hand on some of the teams above them.

Despite dropping down the standings, it should be noted that Alex Revell's side have only played 10 times at the Lamex Stadium, losing just the once.

That said, they have now gone five league fixtures without a win on familiar territory, their most recent success coming on October 4.

Meanwhile, Leyton Orient head into this contest having lost six of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Richie Wellens' side impressively overcame third-placed Bradford City on December 20, but they have since suffered three successive defeats.

Leyton Orient have lost to Peterborough United, Luton Town and AFC Wimbledon, scoring just the one goal in the process.

They now sit just the one point above the relegation zone at a time when they have lost nine of their 12 away fixtures in League One.

Stevenage League One form:

L W D D L D

Stevenage form (all competitions):

L W D D L D

Leyton Orient League One form:

D L W L L L

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

D L W L L L

Team News

Dan Kemp could replace Jovan Malcolm on the right flank with Revell likely to consider making several changes to his Stevenage XI.

Chem Campbell and Jordan Roberts are also pushing for opportunities in the final third.

Demetri Mitchell is expected to start at left-back for Leyton Orient after Tom James' early withdrawal versus AFC Wimbledon.

Charlie Wellens and Josh Koroma are in contention for recalls with midfielder Jack Moorhouse potentially dropping out.

Goalkeeper Killian Cahill remains between the sticks after Tommy Simkin was recalled by Stoke City.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; James-Wildin, Sweeney, Piergianni, Freestone; Houghton, White; Kemp, Phillips, Patterson; Reid

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Cahill; Clare, Beckles, Simpson, Mitchell; Bakinson, Obiero; Koroma, Wellens, O'Neill; Ballard

We say: Stevenage 2-1 Leyton Orient

Despite their lack of recent wins, Stevenage have still consistently added to their points tally against solid opposition. With that in mind, we feel that they will take advantage of Leyton Orient's poor form to earn a hard-fought victory.

