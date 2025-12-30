Preview: Stevenage vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 30 Dec 2025 11:59

Stevenage welcome Plymouth Argyle to the Lamex Stadium on New Year’s Day, as League One action resumes with a meeting between two sides chasing very different objectives.

While the hosts continue to punch above their weight near the playoff places, Plymouth arrive seeking a positive start to 2026 as they battle to pull clear of danger.

Match preview

Stevenage sit seventh in the table and just outside the playoff spots, continuing to defy pre-season expectations under Alex Revell.

The Boro were narrowly beaten by league leaders Cardiff City last time out, surrendering the lead before falling to defeat against the division’s pace-setters.

Despite boasting the best defensive record in League One, Stevenage’s momentum has slowed of late, with just one win from their last five league matches.

Winless in three outings, Revell’s side will be keen to rediscover their resilience and reassert their playoff credentials on home soil.

© Imago / News Images

Plymouth make the long trip north, occupying the lower reaches of the table, but arrive with signs of renewed belief under Tom Cleverley, after a 94th-minute equaliser secured a point in Monday's outing against Wycombe Wanderers.

Despite an unconvincing start to the campaign, Plymouth are unbeaten in four of their last five league matches, a run that has helped steady their survival push.

True to name, the Pilgrims have been surprisingly effective on their travels this term, collecting 15 points on the road, four more than they have managed at home.

The visitors will also take confidence from a dominant recent record in this fixture, having won the last six meetings with Stevenage in all competitions, including a 2-1 victory when the sides last met five years ago.

Stevenage League One form:

DLWDDL

Stevenage form (all competitions):

LLWDDL

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

LWWWLD

Team News

© Imago / PPAUK

Stevenage are in fine fettle both on and off the pitch, with the club's physios enjoying a quiet spell in the treatment room.

Carl Piergianni and Dan Sweeney are expected to continue their formidable partnership in the centre of Stevenage’s defence, as they aim to maintain the side’s sublime defensive record.

Plymouth's Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu is likely to deputise once more for the suspended Joe Ralls, who will be sitting out the second game of his three-match ban.

At the back, Julio Pleguezuelo returned to action last time out after recovering from a knee problem, while Brendan Galloway could come back into the fold after his Zimbabwe side were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; James-Wildin, Sweeney, Piergianni, Freestone; Malcolm, Thompson, White, Patterson; Phillips; Reid

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Edwards, Pleguezuelo, Mitchell, Sorinola; Ralls, Boateng; Benarous, Oseni, Mumba; Tolaj

We say: Stevenage 1-1 Plymouth Argyle

Stevenage’s defensive solidity and home advantage should make them difficult to break down, but their recent dip in form could leave the door open for a resilient Plymouth side. With the Pilgrims strong on the road and enjoying a recent upturn in form, a share of the spoils looks the most likely outcome on New Year’s Day.

