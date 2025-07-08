Leicester City are reportedly in discussions with Sean Dyche and Chris Wilder over the vacant managerial position at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes took their time in waving goodbye to former boss Ruud van Nistelrooy following their relegation from the Premier League in May.

There is set to be further outgoings at the King Power Stadium this summer, with top-flight clubs supposedly circling around goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

The Dane impressed for Leicester with a number of top performances despite his team's struggles for large parts of the campaign.

Despite their sobering term in the Premier League during 2024-25, the Foxes are one of the favourites for promotion in the Championship ahead of the start of the new term.

Leicester interview Dyche for manager gig?

According to Sky Sports News, Leicester have commenced interviews with potential candidates to replace Van Nistelrooy this summer.

The report claims that the Foxes have opened discussions with Dyche, who has been out of work since leaving Everton in January.

It is also understood that the East Midlands outfit are in dialogue with Chris Wilder over a possible appointment at the King Power Stadium.

After leading Sheffield United to playoff final defeat at the hands of Sunderland, Wilder was relieved of his duties at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is said to be another option for Leicester, who would need to pay compensation to release the German from his Owls contract.

Who is the best fit for Leicester?

After gaining a reputation of attractive football under Enzo Maresca in the Championship during 2023-24, Leicester could be heading down a more pragmatic road this time around.

Finances are set to be tight for the Foxes, with a possible points deduction looming ominously over the club ahead of the new campaign.

Working to great effect under tight restrictions at Burnley and Everton, Dyche could be the man to get the best out of Leicester's limited resources.