Chelsea and West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

The performances of the 24-year-old in the Premier League during 2024-25 were a bright spark amongst serious struggles for the Foxes.

As a result, Hermansen was linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium in January, with Chelsea known to be keen on the shot-stopper.

Despite the best efforts of head coaches Steve Cooper and Ruud van Nistelrooy, Leicester were unable to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

After weeks in limbo, the East Midlands club have finally relieved Dutchman Van Nistelrooy of his managerial duties, with the search for his successor underway.

Chelsea, West Ham eyeing up Leicester's Hermansen?

According to the Daily Mail, Hermansen could be given a Premier League lifeline as an arduous campaign in the Championship draws nearer.

The report claims that Champions League-competing Chelsea are interested in bringing the Dane to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Currently in charge at the West London club, Enzo Maresca brought Hermansen to Leicester from Brondby ahead of the Foxes' title-winning 2023-24 campaign in the second tier.

As well as the Blues, it is understood that West Ham are also eyeing up a swoop for the services of the young goalkeeper before the start of the new term.

Graham Potter's troops are searching for a new addition to their shot-stopping ranks following the departure of veteran Lukasz Fabianski at the expiration of his East London contract.

Leicester's goalkeeping options

A veteran of the club and international scene, Danny Ward has left Leicester this summer, linking up with compatriots Wrexham in North Wales.

Consequently, Premier League-linked Hermansen and Pole Jakub Stolarczyk are the only remaining options in net for the Foxes.

Should the former secure a switch to either Stamford Bridge or the London Stadium, Leicester would need to be in the market for a fresh face in goal.