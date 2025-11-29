Preview: Samsunspor vs Alanyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 29 Nov 2025 16:22 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 16:46

Samsunspor and Alanyaspor bring round 14 of the Turkish Super Lig to a close on Monday at the Samsun 19 Mayis Stadyumu.

The hosts remain unbeaten in all competitions since September but have drawn their last two matches, while the visitors have gone through the entire month without a league win.

Match preview

Samsunspor conceded their first goals and dropped their first points in the Conference League on Thursday, playing out a 2-2 draw with Breidablik.

That result followed a 1-1 league stalemate with Besiktas, and Thomas Reis will be eager to halt this run of draws as his team returns to domestic duty against Alanyaspor.

Interestingly, their last defeat remains a 2-1 home loss to Antalyaspor, who are Alanyaspor’s local rivals, a match that feels far removed from their current momentum.

Samsunspor have now gone 13 games without defeat across all competitions (7W, 6D), including a 10-match unbeaten run in the Super Lig, – however, their home form during this sequence has lacked cutting edge.

They have won only two of their last five league games on home soil, with tight victories against Eyupspor (1-0) and Karagumruk (3-2) mixed with three draws against Kasimpasa (0-0), Fenerrbahce (0-0), and Caykur Rizespor (1-1).

Reis will want better output at the Samsun 19 Mayis Stadyumu, particularly as Samsunspor chase a first-ever top-flight win over Alanyaspor.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

The visitors have never lost to Monday’s hosts in four previous Super Lig meetings and one cup tie (2W, 3D), drawing both of their prior league visits to this ground.

But that unbeaten streak is under serious threat, with Alanyaspor winless in their last four league games (2D, 2L) and were beaten 2-1 by Kasimpasa in their most recent outing.

Their only victory in their last five matches in all competitions came in the Turkish Cup against lower-league opposition Bursa Yildirimspor (2-1).

Although Joao Pereira’s side have shown some stability away from home, they have still managed just one win from six away league games, with four draws and two defeats.

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Samsunspor form (all competitions):

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

L

D

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Samsunspor remain without long-term absentees Olivier Ntcham, Ebrima Ceesay, Bedirhan Cetin, Tanguy Coulibaly and Afonso Sousa.

Lubomir Satka is still sidelined after returning from international duty injured, while Celil Yuksel also misses out due to suspension linked to the ongoing betting scandal.

Reis faces a selection dilemma up front after Marius Mouandilmadji scored twice in midweek, while Cherif Ndiaye was on the scoresheet last weekend against Besiktas.

Alanyaspor are still missing Buluthan Bulut, who continues recovery from a long-term knee injury, while Bruno Viana remains doubtful after sitting out the last match.

Maestro’s fitness is uncertain after he was forced off against Kasimpasa, though Steve Mounie’s recent return provides a welcome boost.

Four squad members – Izzet Celik, Enes Keskin, Yusuf Ozdemir and Bedirhan Ozyurt – remain suspended due to their roles in the Turkish football betting scandal.

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Borevkovic, Van Drongelen, Tomasson; Makoumbou; Musaba, Aydin, Holse, Kilinic; Mouandilmadji

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Lima, Aliti, Akdag; Ruan, Makouta, Janvier, Hadergjonaj; Hwang, Hagi; Elia

We say: Samsunspor 2-1 Alanyaspor

Samsunspor’s confidence from their unbeaten run and overall cohesion give them a slight edge, especially against an Alanyaspor side lacking sharpness and consistency in recent weeks.

The visitors may offer resistance, but their inability to convert draws into victories away from home is a recurring problem, and the hosts, despite their own tendency to settle for stalemates, look the more balanced and confident outfit.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.