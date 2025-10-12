Leeds United are reportedly unlikely to offer a contract extension to veteran defender Sam Byram, who has played just seven minutes of league football so far this season.

Leeds United defender Sam Byram is reportedly set to leave Elland Road at the end of the current campaign.

The 32-year-old has seen his game time severely limited during the 2025-26 term, with the Whites making the step up to top-flight football.

Byram has managed just a measly seven minutes of Premier League action, and it was hardly in the nicest of circumstances for the player.

The full-back was substituted late in the game at the Emirates on August 23, when Daniel Farke's side were four goals down to Arsenal.

Over the course of two seperate spells at Elland Road, Byram has racked up 221 appearances for Leeds, finding the net on 13 occasions.

Leeds servant Byram 'unlikely to stay' next season

According to Leeds Live, the Premier League newcomers could be waving goodbye to one of their experienced players at the end of the season.

The report claims that Leeds are unlikely to offer Byram a new deal at Elland Road, extending his stay past the conclusion of 2025-26.

The 32-year-old's previous contract expired this summer, when the Yorkshire-based club opted to put a one-year extension on the table.

However, after limited game time this season so far, it is understood that Byram is unlikely to be afforded the same opportunity in 2026.

The defender is set to sit on the sidelines once again when Leeds make the important trip to Burnley in the Premier League on October 18.

Byram's slow start

Arriving at the club over the course of the summer, former Lille man Gabriel Gudmundsson has taken the role of first-choice at left-back.

The signing of the Swede has pushed Byram down the pecking order even further, to the point where he has no chance of making an impact.

The 32-year-old has been left out of each of the last five matchday squads in the Premier League, unable to contribute on the top-flight pitch.