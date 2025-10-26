Leeds United are reportedly considering a move for Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder Issouf Sissokho during the winter transfer window.

The Whites have made a positive return to the Premier League following their title-winning campaign in the Championship during 2024-25.

Daniel Farke's side recorded another success at Elland Road, beating relegation-threatened West Ham United on Friday night in Yorkshire.

Leeds took advantage of the Hammers' set-piece issues to go ahead in the first half, with Joe Rodon and Brenden Aaronson finding the net.

At this stage of the season, the Whites are sitting 15th in the Premier League standings, six points above Nottingham Forest in 18th.

Leeds want Maccabi maverick?

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are looking across Europe for potential additions ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The report claims that the Whites are keen on securing the services of a box-to-box midfielder at the halfway point of the campaign.

It is understood that Farke's troops have highlighted Maccabi Tel Aviv man Sissokho has a possible incoming to Elland Road in the near future.

The 23-year-old is supposedly flattered by the interest of the Premier League club and is said to be keen on a move to English football.

With Sissokho's Maccabi Tel Aviv contract expiring during the summer of 2027, Leeds would need to fork out a considerable fee for the player.

No resting on laurels

Despite a steady start to the Premier League term - one in which the newly-promoted clubs have shone - Leeds are not resting on their laurels.

Farke's men are in no mood for an immediate relegation to the Championship, and will do everything in their power to avoid such a fate.

As a result, Leeds are expected to be busy during the winter trading point, improving the current squad and addressing areas of weakness.