Leeds United transfer news: Whites receive 'medical soon' boost in defender pursuit

By Carter White | 12 Jan 2026 09:44

Leeds United have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi.

The 27-year-old is being courted by a number of clubs in the Premier League, admired by the Whites and Aston Villa.

Doekhi has made 16 Bundesliga appearances for Union this season, scoring four goals from a centre-back position.

The defender has experience within the youth teams of the Netherlands but could switch his senior international loyalties to Suriname.

Since making the move from Vitesse in the Netherlands to Union Berlin in July 2022, Doekhi has played 119 games for the German outfit.

Leeds given boost in Doekhi pursuit?

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Union Berlin are preparing to the January departure of Doekhi.

The report claims that the Bundesliga club are closing in on the signing of Zeno van den Bosch from Royal Antwerp.

It is understood that Union have agreed to hand the 22-year-old a contract until the summer of 2030.

Van den Bosch is supposedly set to complete a medical at the German club soon, with the two parties edging towards a financial agreement.

The towering youngster is expected to replace Doekhi, who is heading towards a move abroad, potentially to Leeds.

Farke is a fan

Leeds head coach Daniel Farke is said to be a major admirer of Doekhi, so it would be a huge boost to have him arrive at Elland Road this month.

The Yorkshire side have enjoyed success since moving to a 5-3-2 system before the beginning of the festive period.

The addition of Doekhi would provide Leeds with more squad depth for a formation which relies heavily on a strong selection of central defenders.