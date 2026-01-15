Leeds United transfer news: Whites looking to offload striker this month amid Championship interest?

By Carter White | 15 Jan 2026 12:26

Leeds United are reportedly prepared to sell striker Joel Piroe this month amid interest from the Championship.

The 26-year-old has barely featured for the Whites this season, but stated in December that he is keen to remain at Elland Road and fight for his spot in the XI.

Piroe has appeared in 10 Premier League matches for Daniel Farke's side, although the attacker has started just two top-flight contests.

The striker made his first Leeds XI since August last weekend, when the Premier League side beat Championship outfit Derby County 3-1 in the FA Cup third round.

Piroe is likely to return to the bench for Leeds' top-flight battle with Fulham at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

© Imago / Focus Images

Leeds willing to sell Piroe amid Championship interest?

According to TEAMtalk, in-form Leeds have devised their transfer strategy surrounding out-of-favour forward Piroe.

The report states that the 26-year-old will be free to leave Elland Road this month should a suitable offer arrive from a potential suitor.

Also, it is supposedly imperative that Leeds are able to secure an adequate replacement for Piroe in the market before his proposed departure.

A Championship veteran, it is no surprise to learn that clubs in the second tier are keen on the striker, including promotion-chasing Middlesbrough.

The Teesside team are in need of a talismanic number nine who can boost their chances of finishing inside the top two.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Piroe's Championship credentials

Piroe is an elite forward at Championship level, winning the division's Golden Boot last season with 19 strikes.

The 26-year-old made a name for himself in English football at Swansea City, scoring 44 goals across his first two seasons at the Welsh club.

Such impressive numbers attracted the interest of Leeds, who signed Piroe from the Swans in August 2023.