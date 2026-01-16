Premier League Gameweek 22
Leeds
Jan 17, 2026 3.00pm
Elland Road
Fulham

Team News: Leeds vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Leeds vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Bidding to snap a four-game losing run against their capital counterparts, Leeds United welcome Fulham to Elland Road for Saturday's Premier League contest.

The Whites eased past Derby County 3-1 in the FA Cup last weekend, while the Cottagers eliminated Middlesbrough courtesy of an identical win, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LEEDS vs. FULHAM

LEEDS

Out: Daniel James (thigh)

Doubtful: Sebastiaan Bornauw (hip), Jayden Bogle (calf), Joe Rodon (fatigue)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Struijk, Rodon, Bijol; Justin, Gruev, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson

FULHAM

Out: Kenny Tete (thigh), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)

Doubtful: Joshua King (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Diop, Robinson; Berge, Cairney; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez

