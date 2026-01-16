Team News: Leeds vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jan 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 15:00

Bidding to snap a four-game losing run against their capital counterparts, Leeds United welcome Fulham to Elland Road for Saturday's Premier League contest.

The Whites eased past Derby County 3-1 in the FA Cup last weekend, while the Cottagers eliminated Middlesbrough courtesy of an identical win, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LEEDS

Out: Daniel James (thigh)

Doubtful: Sebastiaan Bornauw (hip), Jayden Bogle (calf), Joe Rodon (fatigue)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Struijk, Rodon, Bijol; Justin, Gruev, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson

FULHAM

Out: Kenny Tete (thigh), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)

Doubtful: Joshua King (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Diop, Robinson; Berge, Cairney; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez