Team News: Leeds vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Bidding to snap a four-game losing run against their capital counterparts, Leeds United welcome Fulham to Elland Road for Saturday's Premier League contest.
The Whites eased past Derby County 3-1 in the FA Cup last weekend, while the Cottagers eliminated Middlesbrough courtesy of an identical win, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
LEEDS vs. FULHAM
LEEDS
Out: Daniel James (thigh)
Doubtful: Sebastiaan Bornauw (hip), Jayden Bogle (calf), Joe Rodon (fatigue)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Struijk, Rodon, Bijol; Justin, Gruev, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson
FULHAM
Out: Kenny Tete (thigh), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)
Doubtful: Joshua King (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Diop, Robinson; Berge, Cairney; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez