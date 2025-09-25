Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Leeds United could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke may be forced into a defensive alteration when the Whites host Bournemouth in Saturday's Premier League showdown.

The hosts' 3-1 success at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend came at a minor cost, as right-back Jayden Bogle was forced off the Molineux pitch with an ankle injury in the dying embers.

Farke could not give a definitive diagnosis at full time, but he admitted that Bogle's foot was "pretty swollen", so James Justin should be primed and ready to step in on Saturday.

The ex-Leicester City defender will likely come into an otherwise unchanged backline comprising Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Gabriel Gudmundsson ahead of Karl Darlow, standing in for the injured Lucas Perri.

Anton Stach put in a man-of-the-match display in the Wolves win - firing in a sumptuous free kick before teeing up Noah Okafor - and the German is a shoo-in to start alongside Ethan Ampadu and Sean Longstaff in the centre.

Wilfried Gnonto (calf) and Daniel James (abdominal) might shake off their issues in time for the weekend, but Farke should see no reason to alter his attacking trident here.

As a result, Dominic Calvert-Lewin - fresh from opening his Leeds Premier League account - should be flanked by Brenden Aaronson and Okafor, the latter of whom registered a club-record 14 dribbles to go alongside his first English top-flight goal at Molineux.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Stach, Ampadu, Longstaff; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

