Just-in from the start? Predicted Bournemouth XI vs. Leeds

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Bournemouth could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Leeds United.

Bournemouth playmaker Justin Kluivert could be in line for his first Premier League start of the season when the Cherries travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday.

The Netherlands international has been restricted to four substitute outings in the 2025-26 top-flight campaign so far, playing 30 minutes off the bench in last weekend's goalless draw at home to Newcastle United.

Antoine Semenyo, Marcus Tavernier and David Brooks were given priority ahead of Kluivert in that encounter, but Tavernier could very well find himself at risk of the axe as Kluivert seeks to regain his rightful place in the XI.

Should that scenario play out, the 26-year-old would operate centrally behind number nine Evanilson, who remains a guaranteed starter while Enes Unal recuperates from knee surgery.

Andoni Iraola could also be tempted into another midfield alteration further back, as Ryan Christie is fit and raring to go, but Tyler Adams and Alex Scott should reprise their roles; Lewis Cook is a major doubt with a shoulder problem.

In Adam Smith's absence, summer signing Alex Jimenez was given the nod at right-back against Newcastle, but the 20-year-old only lasted until half time having been booked just before the whistle blew.

Nevertheless, Jimenez should hold his spot over James Hill in an unaltered defence, as Bournemouth aim to end a wretched run of seven losses from seven previous league games at Elland Road.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Semenyo, Kluivert, Brooks; Evanilson

