Why Pierre Kalulu has attracted PSG and four top Premier League clubs

Juventus are in talks to extend the contract of Pierre Kalulu, with the French defender attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and four Premier League clubs according to TuttoJuve. Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Manchester City are all reported to have registered interest in the 26-year-old, whose current deal runs until June 2029. Juve are keen to get an extension agreed to ward off the growing competition.

Kalulu is currently one of the first names on the Juventus teamsheet. He played all 49 of his appearances last season as a starter, contributing two goals and seven assists across the campaign in roles covering centre-back, right-back and right wing-back. He continued that form into the current term and earned two caps for France under Zinedine Zidane in the most recent international break.

Juventus transfer news: why PSG are leading the chase

PSG have a structural need that Kalulu addresses specifically. Luis Enrique has Achraf Hakimi as his undisputed first-choice right-back but lacks a specialist deputy for that position, while the club are also reviewing their centre-back options with Ilya Zabarnyi failing to meet expectations since his arrival. Kalulu’s ability to cover both positions makes him an attractive solution.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Paris are also monitoring Marc Pubill as an alternative candidate for the right-back role, with a potential Zabarnyi departure in January cited as the trigger for reinforcing the central defensive pool.

Juventus transfer news: what the contract situation means

Juve want to move quickly. While the current contract still has over two years to run, the club are aware that allowing the situation to develop without an extension risks losing control of a player who has become a genuine cornerstone of their defensive structure.

His versatility under a system that regularly requires defenders to cover multiple positions makes him particularly valuable at a club where injury cover and tactical flexibility are constant requirements.