Saturday's Serie A predictions and previews including Inter Milan vs. Juventus

By Matt Law | 14 Feb 2026 00:10 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 00:10

There are three Serie A matches on Saturday, with the standout fixture seeing Inter Milan welcome Juventus to San Siro.

Elsewhere, Como will host Fiorentina, and Lazio will welcome Atalanta BC.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's Serie A games.

© Imago

Fresh from their midweek cup success, sixth-placed Como will welcome Serie A strugglers Fiorentina to Stadio Sinigaglia on Saturday.

The Lariani recently reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals by beating Napoli - and they are pursuing a place in Europe - while their Viola visitors are fighting for survival.

We say: Como 2-1 Fiorentina

Como can beat Fiorentina for the third time this season, as they are on a real high and have an excellent home record.

While the Viola have begun to improve, they remain flaky when it matters, costing them countless points in their relegation fight.

> Click here to read our full preview for Como vs. Fiorentina, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IPA Sport

Soon set to clash in a cup semi-final, Lazio and Atalanta BC will first meet for an important Serie A fixture on Saturday evening.

The Biancocelesti booked their place in the Coppa Italia's final four last time out, but they trail La Dea by six points in the league.

We say: Lazio 1-1 Atalanta

Lazio are showing spirit in adversity, while Atalanta have been totally transformed since changing manager - making the likeliest outcome a draw.

Foreshadowing the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final - which will take place in Rome early next month - these sides should play out their second Serie A stalemate of the season.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lazio vs. Atalanta, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IPA Sport

Serie A’s Saturday night showdown will see league leaders Inter Milan host Juventus at San Siro, as the teams convene for another Derby d’Italia.

Following September’s seven-goal thriller, there will be no love lost between the old foes on Valentine’s Day, with Inter pursuing the Scudetto and Juve aiming to trim their 12-point deficit.

We say: Inter 2-1 Juventus

As the home straight nears, Inter could take a big step towards the Scudetto by ending their grim record against top opposition.

With Juventus showing signs of frailty, rookie coach Chivu can defeat old master Spalletti, who clearly has the weaker squad on paper.

> Click here to read our full preview for Inter vs. Juventus, including team news and predicted lineups