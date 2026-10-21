Juventus identify three possible replacements for Luciano Spalletti amid Serie A crisis

Juventus have reportedly identified three potential replacements for Luciano Spalletti, with former Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi and Roberto De Zerbi protege Francesco Farioli among the candidates being considered amid the club's disappointing start to the season.

The Italian giants are facing growing uncertainty over their managerial future following Sunday's 3-0 home defeat to Lazio, which left them eighth in the Serie A standings.

Goals from Oliver Provstgaard, Gustav Isaksen and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru condemned Juventus to another damaging result, intensifying scrutiny of Spalletti's position.

The former Napoli boss has struggled to establish consistency during the opening months of the 2026-27 campaign, with Juventus's recent performances raising questions about both their attacking organisation and the mentality of the squad.

Spalletti publicly acknowledged his team's psychological fragility following the Lazio defeat, while captain Gleison Bremer criticised the attitude of certain teammates.

According to La Repubblica, Juventus are now assessing possible alternatives to their current manager, although the club have not made a decision to dismiss him.

Crucially, the identities of the preferred candidates would depend on whether the Bianconeri decide to make an immediate change or wait until the summer of 2027.

Stefano Pioli is reportedly the leading option for a short-term appointment, while Inzaghi and Farioli are being considered for a longer-term project.

Juventus favour Stefano Pioli for immediate Spalletti replacement

Should Juventus decide that Spalletti cannot continue until the end of the season, Pioli is understood to be their preferred candidate to steady the ship.

The 61-year-old is currently without a club and possesses extensive experience of managing in Serie A, having previously worked at Lazio, Fiorentina, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

His most successful spell came with the Rossoneri, whom he guided to the Serie A title in 2021-22, ending the club's 11-year wait for a league championship.

Pioli's familiarity with Italian football and his previous working relationship with Juventus sporting director Frederic Massara could make him an attractive option for a mid-season appointment.

The pair worked together during Milan's title-winning campaign, establishing a professional relationship that could potentially facilitate discussions should Juventus require an immediate replacement.

However, the Turin club are reportedly reluctant to make a hasty decision.

Despite the pressure created by the Lazio defeat, Juventus have not formally questioned Spalletti's position, and there is no indication that negotiations with Pioli have begun.

Former Juventus manager Antonio Conte has also been mentioned in discussions surrounding the club's future.

The Italian remains popular among sections of the fanbase, but La Repubblica suggests he is not currently viewed by the hierarchy as the preferred emergency solution.

Nevertheless, another sequence of disappointing results could increase the pressure on the board to reconsider their options.

Juventus host Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday before visiting Lecce in Serie A on Sunday, with both fixtures providing opportunities for Spalletti to ease concerns surrounding his future.

Further setbacks, particularly in Europe, could make the possibility of a managerial change more difficult for the club to ignore.

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Inzaghi and De Zerbi protege Farioli emerge as long-term Juventus targets

While Pioli represents a potential short-term solution, Juventus are reportedly considering different candidates for a new managerial project beginning in the summer of 2027.

One of the most prominent names is Simone Inzaghi, who established himself as one of Europe's leading coaches during his successful spell at Inter Milan.

The 50-year-old won the Serie A title with Inter in 2023-24 and guided the Nerazzurri to two Champions League finals before leaving Italy to take charge of Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in 2025.

Inzaghi's extensive experience in Italian football, combined with his achievements in European competition, could make him an appealing candidate for a Juventus side seeking to re-establish itself among the continent's elite.

His tactical approach is characterised by a flexible 3-5-2 formation, with attacking wing-backs, coordinated movements in midfield and an ability to alternate between aggressive pressing and a more conservative defensive structure.

However, persuading Inzaghi to leave his position in Saudi Arabia could prove complicated.

The other leading candidate is Francesco Farioli, who has continued to enhance his reputation since taking charge of Porto.

The 37-year-old worked under former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi earlier in his coaching career, initially serving as a goalkeeping coach before establishing himself as a head coach.

Following spells at Nice and Ajax, Farioli moved to Porto, where he guided the Portuguese giants to the league title in 2025-26.

His success has been built on a clearly defined playing philosophy, emphasising structured possession, coordinated pressing and patient build-up from defence.

Unlike Inzaghi, whose teams have traditionally operated with three central defenders, Farioli generally favours a back four, although his players' positioning changes considerably during attacking phases.

Appointing the former Ajax manager would represent an investment in a younger coach with a distinctive tactical identity and considerable potential for further development.

There would also be financial considerations, with Farioli contracted to Porto until 2028 and reportedly possessing a substantial release clause.

For Juventus, the contrast between the candidates highlights the strategic decision potentially facing the club.

Pioli could offer experience and stability in the immediate future, while Inzaghi and Farioli represent different approaches to building a team capable of challenging for major honours over several seasons.

Spalletti, however, remains under contract and retains the opportunity to turn the situation around.

His immediate challenge is to restore confidence following the heavy defeat to Lazio, with Juventus's next two matches likely to provide a clearer indication of whether their current difficulties are temporary or require a more significant response.