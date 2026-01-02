Preview: Inter Milan vs Bologna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 02 Jan 2026 11:52 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 11:58

Meeting for the second time in three weeks, Inter Milan and Bologna will do battle for maximum points when they clash at San Siro on Sunday.

In a rematch of the recent Supercoppa Italiana semi-final, which the Rossoblu won in Riyadh, Inter can keep hold of top spot with their fifth straight Serie A success.

Match preview

A four-game winning streak left Inter with a slim lead over the chasing pack heading into 2026, albeit just four points separate Italy's top five as an exciting title race unfolds.

Last week's 1-0 victory over Atalanta BC saw Lautaro Martinez continue his hot streak with a fifth goal in six league games, keeping Cristian Chivu's side just in front.

Having registered 12 wins and four losses in Serie A this season, the Nerazzurri could now start without a single draw from 17 top-flight games for the first time in their long history.

In fact, Inter's sole stalemate this term came in the recent Supercoppa clash with Bologna, which ended 1-1 before the Emilian side progressed to the final on penalties.

The Lombardy giants have also won just one of the last five league meetings, and they were dumped out of the Coppa Italia by Bologna back in 2023.

Nonetheless, led by club captain Martinez, Inter boast Italy's most potent attack, and they will now look to win their first Serie A fixture for a seventh straight calendar year.



© Imago

By contrast, Bologna have only won one of their last 13 year-openers - though that did come at San Siro, versus AC Milan.

Remarkably, though, the Rossoblu have scored in 17 consecutive away games against Inter, and the gulf between the two clubs has certainly narrowed in recent seasons.

However, the Coppa Italia holders have stepped off the gas of late, after seeing their nine-match streak without defeat ended by a shock 3-1 defeat to Cremonese at Stadio Dall'Ara.

Since then, a draw at Lazio was followed by another home loss to Juventus, and despite eliminating Inter, Vincenzo Italiano's men were then beaten by Napoli in the Supercoppa final.

Extending their worst run of results this season, they were held to a 1-1 draw by regional rivals Sassuolo last week, leaving them seventh in the standings.

Now trailing 10 points behind Sunday's hosts, with tough games against Atalanta and Como next up, Bologna will be keen to start 2026 with an eye-catching upset.

Inter Milan Serie A form:

W L W W W W

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

W W L W L W

Bologna Serie A form:

W W L D L D

Bologna form (all competitions):

D W L W L D

Team News

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

While veteran defender Francesco Acerbi has returned to training following a thigh injury, Inter are still missing wing-backs Matteo Darmian and Denzel Dumfries, plus French striker Ange-Yoan Bonny.

In the latter's absence, Marcus Thuram should beat Francesco Pio Esposito to partner Martinez. 'El Toro' scored 30 goals across all competitions last year, and he now needs just one more to reach double figures for a seventh Serie A season.

Martinez and Bologna winger Riccardo Orsolini were joint-top scorers for 2025 with a relatively modest tally of 15 top-flight goals.

As well as his Supercoppa strike last month, the latter has been directly involved in five across his last six league games against Inter; he will support either Thijs Dallinga or the much admired Santiago Castro up front.

Ciro Immobile - scorer of the winning penalty in Riyadh - offers another attacking option on the bench, and with Torbjorn Heggem back from suspension, Italiano is only missing Lukasz Skorupski and Federico Bernardeschi.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Henrique, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Holm, Heggem, Lucumi, Miranda; Freuler, Moro; Orsolini, Fabbian, Cambiaghi; Castro

We say: Inter Milan 2-1 Bologna

While their recent record against Bologna is not impressive, Scudetto favourites Inter are in fine form and they can find goals from several sources.

Now fading slightly after a good run through October and November, the visitors could suffer another setback in their fight for Champions League qualification.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.