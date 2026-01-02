Preview: Hull City vs Watford - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 02 Jan 2026 15:34

Hull City and Watford square off at the MKM Stadium on Sunday looking for the win that will keep the pressure on the teams above them in the Championship table.

These two clubs sit in fifth and fourth place respectively and are within three points of second position.

Match preview

Hull City were left frustrated on New Year's Day as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Stoke City.

Nevertheless, head coach Sergej Jakirovic will remain delighted with the Tigers' position in the standings as they bid to earn an unlikely return to the Premier League.

Four wins and one draw had come from their previous five fixtures, Hull beating Wrexham, Millwall, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough during that period.

Their away form has been a standout with 18 points being accumulated from 12 games, the joint-third best return in the division.

Seven wins have also come from 13 games at the MKM Stadium, yet they suffered defeat in three of their last five such fixtures.

Furthermore, Hull have scored and conceded 19 goals apiece on familiar territory, a record put together despite only shipping one goal in the most recent three such matches.

© Imago / NurPhoto

As for Watford, optimism is growing that Javi Gracia can keep the Hornets in the race for automatic promotion after putting together a seven-game unbeaten run.

Five victories and two draws have been recorded during that period, the last win coming at home to Birmingham City on New Year's Day as they stormed to a 3-0 victory.

While Watford possess one of the poorer away records in the division, seven points have come from the most recent triple-header of Wrexham, Leicester City and Norwich City.

During their current four-game winning streak, Watford have conceded just the one goal.

Hull City Championship form:

W W W D W L

Watford Championship form:

D D W W W W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Ryan Giles is the latest name to join the Hull injury list after suffering a hamstring injury against Middlesbrough just before the end of the year.

Akin Famewo could make another start at left-back, but Jakirovic cannot make as many alterations as he may have wanted due to the amount of players on the sidelines.

Amir Hadziahmetovic could provide fresh legs in the engine room, while Joel Ndala may potentially replace Kyle Joseph on the flank.

Despite being withdrawn at half time against Birmingham, Watford playmaker Giorgi Chakvetadze is fit to feature for the visitors.

The starting lineup could stay the same with Edo Kayembe and Mamadou Doumbia still unavailable due to being on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Kwadwo Baah and Rocco Vata are also still sidelined through injury.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Coyle, Egan, Hughes, Famewo; Slater, Hadziahmetovic; Ndala, Crooks, Millar; McBurnie

Watford possible starting lineup:

Selvik, Abankwah, Pollock, Alleyne, Bola; Kyprianou, Louza; Maamma, Chakvetadze, Ince; Kjerrumgaard

We say: Hull City 1-1 Watford

With Watford emerging as one of the form teams in the division, there is an argument that they are the favourites to prevail on Sunday. Nevertheless, we are going to back Hull to get back on track with a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.