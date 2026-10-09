Hull vs. Everton: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

Premier League action continues at MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as promoted Hull City welcome seventh-placed Everton in gameweek six of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Tigers entered the international break without a win in three league matches, but encouraging performances against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle United have left Sergej Jakirovic’s side just one point and one place behind their visitors.

However, Everton could climb as high as second with victory and will take confidence from their dominant record in this fixture, even if uncertainty surrounds the club following the Friedkin Group’s announcement that they intend to seek outside investment.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between Hull City and Everton ahead of Sunday's contest.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 24

Hull City wins: 7

Draws: 6

Everton wins: 11

From 24 previous battles between Hull City and Everton, the Toffees lead the head-to-head tally with 11 wins compared to seven for the Tigers, while another six contests have ended level.

What proved to be the most recent meeting between the two sides arrived in the FA Cup third round in January 2022, where Everton ultimately scraped through with a 3-2 victory at the MKM Stadium after a gritty extra-time affair.

Getting the better of the Tigers in their last Premier League encounter in March 2017, Everton cruised to a 4-0 victory at Goodison Park, with Romelu Lukaku grabbing a late brace during the 2016-17 season.

Meanwhile, Hull's most recent triumph over the Toffees came on New Year's Day in 2015, as the Tigers secured a vital 2-0 Premier League win on home turf, with goals from Nikica Jelavic and Ahmed Elmohamady ending a four-game winless streak against the Merseyside outfit.

The two clubs share a fascinating early FA Cup history, which began with a marathon tie in early 1927.

Following a 1-1 draw and a subsequent 2-2 replay, Hull City finally prevailed 3-2 in a second replay to advance.

In fact, four of the Tigers' seven all-time victories against Everton have come in the FA Cup or the old Second Division.

Since their first Premier League meeting in September 2008, which ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw, Everton have enjoyed the upper hand in the top flight.

Across their 10 Premier League clashes to date, the Toffees have come out on top five times, compared to just two victories for Hull, while three have ended with the spoils shared.

The upcoming Premier League meeting on October 11, 2026, marks their first top-flight encounter in nearly a decade, adding another chapter to a fixture that has seen Everton score at least twice in five of their last six meetings across all competitions.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 08, 2022: Hull City 2-3 Everton (FA Cup)

Mar 18, 2017: Everton 4-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2016: Hull City 2-2 Everton (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2015: Hull City 2-0 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 03, 2014: Everton 1-1 Hull City (Premier League)

May 11, 2014: Hull City 0-2 Everton (Premier League)

Oct 19, 2013: Everton 2-1 Hull City (Premier League)

Mar 07, 2010: Everton 5-1 Hull City (Premier League)

Nov 25, 2009: Hull City 3-2 Everton (Premier League)

Sep 23, 2009: Hull City 0-4 Everton (League Cup)

Jan 10, 2009: Everton 2-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Sep 21, 2008: Hull City 2-2 Everton (Premier League)

Jan 07, 1964: Everton 2-1 Hull City (FA Cup)

Jan 04, 1964: Hull City 1-1 Everton (FA Cup)

Sep 02, 1953: Everton 2-0 Hull City (League Division Two)

Aug 24, 1953: Hull City 1-3 Everton (League Division Two)

Dec 20, 1952: Hull City 1-0 Everton (League Division Two)

Aug 23, 1952: Everton 0-2 Hull City (League Division Two)

Apr 14, 1952: Hull City 1-0 Everton (League Division Two)

Apr 11, 1952: Everton 5-0 Hull City (League Division Two)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Mar 18, 2017: Everton 4-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2016: Hull City 2-2 Everton (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2015: Hull City 2-0 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 03, 2014: Everton 1-1 Hull City (Premier League)

May 11, 2014: Hull City 0-2 Everton (Premier League)

Oct 19, 2013: Everton 2-1 Hull City (Premier League)

Mar 07, 2010: Everton 5-1 Hull City (Premier League)

Nov 25, 2009: Hull City 3-2 Everton (Premier League)

Jan 10, 2009: Everton 2-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Sep 21, 2008: Hull City 2-2 Everton (Premier League)