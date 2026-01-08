Preview: Hibernian vs Motherwell - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 08 Jan 2026 15:46

Hibernian host Motherwell at Easter Road on Saturday, with this being a significant game for both sides as they continue to battle for European qualification.

The Well are fourth in the Scottish Premiership table, while the Hibees sit just two points behind them in fifth.

Match preview

David Gray's Hibernian come into this match in strong form, having won three on the bounce and lost just one of their last six.

The Hibees kicked off this fine winning form with an impressive 3-2 triumph in the Edinburgh Derby against Hearts before victories over Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

After taking all three points last weekend, Gray's side sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership, where they find themselves nine clear of the bottom half and 10 points behind the league leaders.

Fans of the home side can take confidence in the knowledge that they have won two of their last three games at Easter Road against Motherwell.

© Imago

Motherwell have a record of nine wins, nine draws, and three defeats from 21 matches this season, with 36 points leaving them fourth in the table.

Jens Berthel Askou’s side have won their last two matches in the league - an impressive 2-0 home win against Celtic before claiming all three points against St Mirren last weekend by the same scoreline.

Motherwell have impressed in defence this season and have kept eight clean sheets in their last nine league games, with this resolute defence an advantage ahead of their trip to Edinburgh.

Fans will take confidence from their victory earlier in the season against Hibernian, and now they could secure back-to-back victories over the Hibees for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

W L D W W W

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

W D W L W W

Team News

Hibernian are expected to be without the services of Kanayo Megwa, as he suffered a first-half injury in their victory over Kilmarnock, while Nicky Cadden is still expected to be absent after missing this win with a knock.

In more positive news, Rocky Bushiri may return to the matchday squad, following the elimination of the DR Congo from the Africa Cup of Nations, but do not expect him to be rushed back into the starting lineup.

Motherwell are missing a host of players, with the likes of Aston Oxborough, Eseosa Sule, Filip Stuparevic, Jordan McGhee, Sam Nicholson and Zach Robinson all out due to injuries.

The Well may continue with the bulk of the side that earned all three points against St Mirren, seeing Tawanda Maswanhise continue up top after he returned from international duty.

However, Rangers-linked midfielder Elliot Watt came off with an unspecified injury in the second half of that fixture; Askou is not sure how serious the issue is, but Oscar Priestman should step in here.

Hibernian's possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O'Hora, Hanley, Iredale; C.Cadden, Mulligan, Barlaser, McGrath; Hoilett; Youan, Klidje

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; O'Donnell, McGinn, Welsh, Longelo; Priestman; Just, Fadinger, Slattery; Said, Maswanhise

We say: Hibernian 0-1 Motherwell

This will be an edgy affair between two sides battling it out for European qualification; however, the resolute defence of Motherwell should be enough to help see them earn all three points.

The visitors should be able to find a way through the Hibernian team, but they will have enough quality to earn their ninth clean sheet in ten games.