Preview: Hearts vs Falkirk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 15 Jan 2026 17:28

Two Scottish Premiership sides come face-to-face on Saturday night when Hearts host Falkirk in the Scottish FA Cup fourth round.

The hosts are looking to make it four straight wins across all competitions, while the visitors are aiming to bounce back from a defeat last time out.

Match preview

Hearts have enjoyed a sensational 2025-26 campaign so far, losing only two of their 27 games across all competitions, alongside a penalty loss to St Mirren in the Scottish League Cup second round.

Derek McInnes, appointed Hearts manager over the summer, has overseen 15 wins, five draws and suffered only two defeats in the Scottish Premiership, leaving the Jambos at the top of the standings.

With 50 points in total, Hearts hold a six-point lead over Celtic and Rangers, who are joint on 44 points, and with a potentially pivotal clash with the Bhoys taking place later this month, McInnes will be eager to maintain Hearts' current momentum going into that game.

The Jambos have won all of their last three matches, leaving them full of confidence coming into this one, especially given they have also won each of their two meetings with Falkirk this season.

Falkirk are also heading into this meeting off the back of a devastating 1-0 defeat to Celtic in midweek, marking only their second defeat in their last five matches, alongside three wins.

Those results, alongside five wins, six draws and six defeats in their first 17 league games, have helped lift Falkirk into sixth place in the Scottish Premiership, holding a significant five point lead over seventh-placed Dundee United

The Bairns will draw confidence from their record on the road this term, having taken 16 points from 11 matches away from home, with five wins, one draw and five defeats.

However, Falkirk have struggled at Tynecastle Park in their recent visits, winning only one of their last five trips to Hearts' home stadium, suffering three defeats in that time.

Hearts form (all competitions):

W W W L W W

Falkirk form (all competitions):

L W W L W L

Team News

Hearts will be without the availability of Calem Nieuwenhof, Ageu, Finlay Pollock, Oisin McEntee, Sander Erik Kartum and Stephen Kingsley for this match due to injury issues.

Lawrence Shankland scored his 11th goal of the season in Hearts' 2-0 victory over St Mirren last time out, and the striker should start alongside Claudio Braga in attack.

Meanwhile, Gary Oliver, Jamie Sneddon, Lewis Neilson, Ross MacIver and Thomas Lang are unavailable due to injury problems.

Falkirk failed to convert from 11 shots and two big chances in the 1-0 defeat to Celtic last time out, meaning McGlynn may opt to change his attack for this match.

As a result, Ethan Ross, Ethan Williams and Brian Graham could join Calvin Miller in the front four.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; Steinwender, Halkett, Findlay, Milne; Spittal, Devlin, Baningime, Kyziridis; Braga, Shankland

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Lissah, Allan, Henderson, McCann; Spencer, Cartwright; Williams, Ross, Miller; Graham

We say: Hearts 2-0 Falkirk

Hearts are enjoying a superb 2025-26 campaign to date, and with their remarkable unbeaten record at home this term, we are backing the hosts to win here.

