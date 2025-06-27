Sports Mole previews Saturday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between Hammarby and Halmstads BK, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two sides with contrasting fortunes will clash when Hammarby welcome Halmstad to the 3Arena in Stockholm in a Game week 13 Allsvenskan fixture on Saturday.

Hammarby are second in the standings with 27 points, while the visitors are 12th with 13 points across 12 matches.

Match preview

Hammarby started the 2025 campaign with three consecutive wins, over Goteborg (4-0), Brommapojkarna (2-0), and Djurgården (2-0), to set the pace in the early days of the season.

However, the hosts have been inconsistent since their 100% record in the first three matchdays of the campaign, with two losses, three draws and five wins in the following 10 league fixtures.

Nevertheless, the hosts have won their last two league outings against Degerfors (1-0) and Elfsborg (2-0) to get back on track.

Playing at home this weekend, the hosts are favourites to claim yet another victory, to make it three consecutive wins, considering that they have won five, drawn one and lost only one of their last seven home fixtures in the league.

Entering this fixture at the weekend, Hammarby will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak to seven games, and three straight wins on the bounce against the visitors.

Elsewhere, Halmstad recorded their fourth victory of the current season, after they defeated Djurgården 1-0 in their last league outing.

That victory ended a three-game winless run for the visiting side, taking their tally to 13 points from 12 matches.

Moving on to the next fixture, Halmstad will be aiming to build on their latest victory, but the visitors have to improve their defence for a chance to claim back-to-back victories for the second time this season.

However, having conceded 25 goals in the current campaign, a defensive record that is the worst in the league, they will have their work cut out on Saturday.

Hammarby Swedish Allsvenskan form:

Hammarby form (all competitions):

Halmstads BK Swedish Allsvenskan form:

Halmstads BK form (all competitions):

Team News

Hammarby will enter this fixture without some key players who are ruled out of this weekend’s contest.

Dennis Collander is currently recovering from a knee injury, and he is unlikely to be considered for the fixture on Saturday.

Oscar Johansson is also sidelined with an undisclosed injury, and he is not expected to be involved this weekend.

For Halmstad, Andreas Boman, who is recovering from a knee injury, and Birnir Ingason are out of reckoning for this contest.

Hammarby possible starting lineup:

Hahn; Fofana, Eriksson, Pinas; Karlsson, Skoglund, Tekie, Strand; Besara, Kabore, Tounekti

Halmstads BK possible starting lineup:

Manojlovic; Stahl, Une Larsson, Danielson, Kosugi; Mulegueta, Siltanen, Gulliksen; Haarala, Jawla, Bergh

We say: Hammarby 2-0 Halmstads BK

Hammarby have done well so far, and given their impressive performance, we back them to claim a 2-0 win this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ademola Adediji Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email