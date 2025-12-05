Preview: Goztepe SK vs Trabzonspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 05 Dec 2025 14:30 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 15:02

Third and fourth place in the Turkish Super Lig go head-to-head on Sunday evening as Goztepe SK welcome Trabzonspor to the Gursel Aksel Stadyumu.

Although only one position separates the sides, the visitors hold a five-point advantage – and while the Black Sea Storm continue their pursuit of league leaders Galatasaray, Goz Goz need a positive result to remain inside the top four.

Match preview

Goztepe extended their unbeaten league run to four matches (three wins, one draw) with a determined 2–1 comeback victory away to Antalyaspor last Sunday.

However, their momentum took an unexpected hit in midweek, as Stanimir Kolev Stoilov’s side were knocked out of the Turkish Cup following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to fourth-tier Beyoglu Yeni Carsi – a result that stung given the gulf in quality.

With the cup exit now behind them, Goz Goz must refocus on protecting their league position – only one point separates them from fifth-placed Samsunspor, who face Galatasaray two days earlier, meaning the outcome of that fixture could shape the pressure Goztepe carry into Sunday’s contest.

The Izmir side will, however, take comfort from their outstanding home form, having remained unbeaten at the Gursel Aksel Stadyumu this season (three wins, three draws), one of only four teams in the division yet to lose on home soil.

Defensive resilience has been the cornerstone of their success, as Stoilov’s men boast the best defensive record in the league with just seven goals conceded, only one of which has come at home.

Recent history between the teams slightly favours Trabzonspor, who have claimed three wins and a draw in their last five meetings, although they did fall to a 2-1 defeat on their previous visit to this ground.

Fatih Tekke’s side arrive as one of the league’s form teams, with only Fenerbahce (13) collecting more points than the visitors (11) from the past five rounds.

Trabzonspor remain firmly in the title race, sitting only two points behind leaders Galatasaray, and they come into this match in excellent shape – their 2-0 victory over Vanspor on Wednesday extended their unbeaten streak to 10 matches in all competitions (seven wins, three draws) and marked their third straight win – another triumph on Sunday would equal their longest winning run of the season.

Tekke will nonetheless be conscious of defensive lapses on the road, having seen his side concede three goals in two of their six away league fixtures, an issue they cannot afford against such a disciplined Goztepe outfit.

Team News

Goztepe remain without Ugur Yildiz, who is suspended due to his involvement in the ongoing betting investigation.

Defender Furkan Bayir has missed the last four matches through injury, while young forward Ibrahim Sabra has been absent for the past three, leaving both doubtful for this encounter.

Trabzonspor are without Edin Visca, who continues his recovery from a foot injury, while Anthony Nwakaeme remains sidelined until the second half of the season with a muscle problem.

Captain Stefan Savic is still out with a hamstring issue, youngster Taha Emre Ince faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after cartilage surgery, and midfielder Christ Inao Oulai serves a suspension for accumulated yellow cards.

In addition, Boran Bas is banned for three months due to the betting investigation, while Salih Malkocoglu is serving a 45-day suspension for similar involvement.

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Lis; Altikardes, Heliton, Bokele; Cherni, Dennis, Miroshi, Teixeira; Bekiroglu; Juan, Janderson

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Batagov, Yokuslu, Eskihellac; Jabol-Folcarelli, Muci; Zubkov, Bouchouari, Olaigbe; Onuachu

We say: Goztepe SK 1-2 Trabzonspor

This has the makings of a tight and tactically disciplined contest, but Trabzonspor’s superior firepower and sustained momentum give them a slight advantage.

Goztepe’s defensive organisation and strong home record should keep this competitive, yet their occasional lack of cutting edge may prove costly against a side unbeaten in 10 matches.

If Trabzonspor can limit their defensive lapses away from home, their greater attacking variety and confidence in big moments could see them edge a hard-fought encounter in Izmir.

