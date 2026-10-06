Real Madrid news: Dani Carvajal in 'verbal agreement' with new club to finally end free agent status

Real Madrid legend Dani Carvajal will allegedly sign for Getafe if one condition is met.

The 34-year-old has been a free agent since leaving the Bernabeu at the end of his contract earlier this week.

With 451 appearances for Los Blancos under his belt, the four-time La Liga and six-time Champions League winner has naturally been linked with some high-profile clubs.

There has also been the chance for the former Spain international to take on a new challenge in the Premier League, Serie A or elsewhere in the world.

However, as first reported by ABC and relayed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Carvajal seems in line to stay in Spain.

© Imago

Carvajal closing on Getafe transfer

The report says that a 'verbal agreement' has been reached with Getafe.

While a medical has been completed, Getafe and Carvajal must now wait for the green light from La Liga.

Carvajal is expected to finalise the transfer should Getafe be deemed to be inside the division's Financial Fair Play limits.

Getafe currently sit in 11th position in the La Liga table, albeit conceding just seven goals in as many matches.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Is Carvajal to Getafe a surprise?

As someone who was born close to Madrid and has spent the vast majority of his career representing the Spanish giants, it should come as no surprise that Carvajal has chosen Getafe.

There are fewer than 30 minutes between Spain's capital and the top-flight club, who are competing in this season's Conference League.

On the assumption that Carvajal wanted to stay close to the city and never considered Atletico Madrid as an option, Getafe are arguably the most suitable club for him at this stage of his career.