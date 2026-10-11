Barcelona lineup vs. Galatasaray: Predicted XI as Gabriel Jesus decision made for Champions League clash

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is expected to make changes to his side for Tuesday night's Champions League clash with Galatasaray, although the German will have limited room to manoeuvre because of several injury absences.

Raphinha has been ruled out of the trip to Istanbul with a thigh problem, while Andreas Christensen and Roony Bardghji are also unavailable.

Frenkie de Jong has returned to training, but his fitness remains a concern ahead of the European fixture.

Gabriel Jesus is expected to lead the line after scoring on his first Barcelona start in Saturday's 3-0 La Liga victory over Getafe, as the Brazilian has an opportunity to retain his place in the starting XI, with Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon likely to provide support from the flanks.

Flick could stick with a 4-3-3 formation, with Joan Garcia expected to start in goal after returning to fitness.

Jules Kounde and Joao Cancelo are options at full-back, while Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia could form the central defensive partnership in Christensen's absence.

The main selection question concerns the midfield, where Fermin Lopez, Pedri and Rodri are competing for places alongside Dani Olmo and Gavi.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Joan Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E. Garcia, Cancelo; Rodri, Pedri, Olmo; Yamal, Jesus, Gordon

