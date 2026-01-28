Fulham, Man City 'agree' Oscar Bobb transfer with key details 'revealed' - fee, sell-on clause, potential medical date

By Ben Sully | 28 Jan 2026 17:14 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 17:15

Fulham have reached a full agreement with Manchester City over the transfer of Oscar Bobb.

The attacker has linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium after being restricted to a squad role this term.

Bobb has been restricted to just five starts in nine Premier League appearances and has only fallen further down the pecking order following the arrival of Antoine Semenyo earlier this month.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that the two Premier League clubs were on the verge of agreeing on a transfer.

© Imago

Fulham, Man City agree Bobb transfer

According to The Athletic, Fulham and Man City have now struck a deal worth £27m for the Norway international.

The Citizens have included a 20% sell-on clause in the agreement, plus the right to match any transfer bid made for Bobb in the future.

The 22-year-old, who has agreed a long-term contract, is set to undergo a medical on Thursday before he becomes the newest member of Marco Silva's squad.

Bobb is unlikely to be immediately available, having been out since the middle of December with a hamstring injury.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Bobb set to join Fulham's European bid

The winger will be keen to enjoy regular game time when he returns to full fitness, with one eye on Norway's first World Cup appearance since 1998.

Bobb will compete with Harry Wilson, Samuel Chukwueze and Kevin for a place in Silva's starting lineup.

The Cottagers can no longer call upon Adama Traore, who has moved across London to West Ham United.

With Bobb set to join the club, Fulham will now turn their focus to bringing in further reinforcements before the window shuts on Monday.

Fulham will be looking to give Silva the necessary tools to aid the team's bid to secure European qualification, with the Cottagers sitting in seventh spot in the Premier League table.