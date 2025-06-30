Fulham 'closing in' on new Tete deal in blow to Toffees

Fulham are reportedly close to agreeing a new contract with right-back Kenny Tete, who has been attracting interest from Everton.

Tete's future has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, with the full-back set to become a free agent from July 1.

The Dutchman has been attracting interest from Everton, who were believed to be in pole position after reaching an agreement with the player's camp.

However, it was recently reported that Fulham had tabled a fresh contract proposal in a last-ditch attempt to keep Tete at Craven Cottage.

Tete on verge of new Fulham deal

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Fulham are now close to agreeing a new deal with the right-back.

There is still some work to do to reach a formal agreement, but the Cottagers are 'confident' of extending Tete's services.

Tete already has a long association with Fulham, having spent the last five years at Craven Cottage following his arrival from Lyon.

As for Everton, they will likely have to turn elsewhere in their quest to sign a replacement for Ashley Young this summer.

Do Fulham need to sign another right-back?

Fulham have been scouring the market for potential right-back targets amid the uncertainty surrounding Tete's future.

The Cottagers have identified Coventry City's Milan van Ewijk as a potential option, while they have also been considering Ben Johnson and Kyle Walker-Peters.

However, there is no obvious need for Fulham to pursue a new right-back if Tete puts pen to paper on a new deal, because Silva would be able to call upon the 29-year-old and his backup option, Timothy Castagne.

Even if Castagne were to depart, Fulham's potential targets may be reluctant to settle for a squad role behind regular starter Tete.