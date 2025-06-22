Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Napoli's Scott McTominay to Al-Hilal and Southampton's Mateus Fernandes to Crystal Palace.

Al-Hilal are reportedly interested in signing Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay during this summer's transfer window.

The Scotland international made the move from Manchester United to Napoli last year, and he enjoyed an outstanding 2024-25 campaign, playing a leading role in the Italian giants winning the Serie A title.

McTominay scored 13 goals and registered six assists in 39 appearances for the Blues, and he has a contract in Naples until June 2028, having penned a four-year deal upon his arrival.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Al-Hilal, who are one of the clubs majority owned by the Saudi state's Public Investment Fund, are exploring the possibility of signing McTominay this summer.

Al-Hilal would allegedly be willing to make the 28-year-old one of the best-paid players in world football, but it is understood that Napoli have made it clear the midfielder is not for sale.

The Saudi Pro League side have appointed Simone Inzaghi as their new head coach this summer.

Palace 'interested in move' for Southampton's Fernandes

Meanwhile, according to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are considering making a move for Southampton attacker Mateus Fernandes during this summer's transfer window.

Fernandes arrived at Southampton from Sporting Lisbon last August, and he represented the Saints on 42 occasions during the recent season, scoring three goals and registering six assists in the process.

The 20-year-old is expected to leave the Saints following their relegation from the Premier League.

Palace are keen on Fernandes, according to former Man United scout Mick Brown, with Southampton said to want a fee in the region of £25m for the youngster.

The attacker scored once and provided one assist in 10 appearances for Sporting ahead of his move to England, and it is understood that a number of clubs are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Everton 'working on' Tete deal

Elsewhere, according to Sky Sports News, Everton are working on a deal for Fulham defender Kenny Tete.

The 29-year-old is set to officially become a free agent at the end of June, having been unable to come to an agreement with Marco Silva's side over a fresh deal at Craven Cottage.

A number of clubs have been linked with the right-back, but it is understood that Everton are leading the race.

Tete has made 119 appearances for Fulham since arriving at Craven Cottage in 2020, including 22 outings in all competitions during the 2024-25 campaign.

The defender is a 14-time Netherlands international, while he has featured on 89 occasions in the Premier League.