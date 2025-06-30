Fulham 'identify' Championship defender as transfer target

Fulham reportedly identify a Championship defender as a potential replacement for Kenny Tete, who is yet to sign a new deal with the club.

Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Coventry City right-back Milan van Ewijk.

The Cottagers are scouring the market for a right-back, with Kenny Tete yet to make a final decision over his future at Craven Cottage.

As it stands, the Dutchman will become a free agent from July 1, although Fulham have not given up hope of agreeing a new deal.

A recent report claimed that Fulham had tabled a fresh contract offer in a last-ditch attempt to extend Tete’s stay at the club.

However, Everton have also presented Tete with a proposal, as they look to sign a replacement for veteran defender Ashley Young.

Fulham explore Van Ewijk move

With uncertainty surrounding Tete’s situation, Sky Sports News are reporting that Fulham are showing an interest in signing Coventry’s Van Ewijk.

The report states that the West London club have already ‘explored the conditions’ of a potential transfer for the former Netherlands Under-21 international.

It is currently unclear how much Coventry will demand to part ways with a player who has two years left to run on his contract.

Fulham are also believed to have explored deals for Ipswich Town’s Ben Johnson and former Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters, who is set to leave Southampton upon the expiry of his contract.

Who is Van Ewijk?

Van Ewijk spent time in the Feyenoord academy, before he went on to join Excelsior Maassluis, where he started his senior career.

The defender went on to play for Den Haag, Cambuur and Heerenveen prior to his move to Coventry in the summer of 2023.

Van Ewijk has made 100 competitive appearances for the Sky Blues, including starts in all 47 Championship appearances last term as Frank Lampard's side fell just short in the playoff semi-finals against Sunderland.

The defender, who can play as a full-back or wing-back, would operate on the right side of a back four if he were to join Marco Silva's side this summer.