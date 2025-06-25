Fulham reportedly submit an improved contract proposal to Kenny Tete in a bid to fend off interest from Everton.

Fulham have reportedly tabled a fresh contract offer in a last-ditch bid to keep right-back Kenny Tete.

The Cottagers have so far failed in their efforts to agree a contract with Tete, who is set to become a free agent from July 1.

A recent report claimed that the Dutchman is prepared to leave Fulham for fellow Premier League side Everton.

There is a belief that the defender has already reached a verbal agreement with Everton over a three-year contract.

The Toffees are in the market for a new right-back, with Ashley Young set to leave as a free agent and Seamus Coleman yet to agree a new deal.

Fulham table fresh Tete contract offer

However, Fulham are not giving up hope that they can persuade Tete to extend his stay with Marco Silva’s side.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Fulham have made an improved contract offer to Tete in a last-ditch attempt to keep him at Craven Cottage.

Tete will now have to decide whether to pen fresh terms with Fulham, or try a fresh challenge with Everton as they enter a new era at their new stadium.

The update states that a final decision is expected soon, with Tete’s current contract set to expire at the end of the month.

How important is Tete to Fulham?

The 29-year-old has made over 100 appearances since joining the West London club from Lyon in the summer of 2020.

The defender was part of the side that won promotion from the Championship in 2021-22 and has gone on to help the club establish themselves back in the Premier League.

Tete is regarded as Silva’s first-choice right-back, although he was restricted to 22 Premier League appearances last term due to a knee injury.

While he may have spent time on the sidelines, Tete remains a key part of the Fulham squad and would leave a significant void if he were to depart.

The Cottagers would have to recruit wisely to replace Tete if he decides to turn down their latest contract offer.