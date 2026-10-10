Premier League 2026-27 relegation race: Coventry, Fulham in danger as Hull, Ipswich impress

The 2026-27 Premier League season may still be in its infancy, but the opening weeks have already provided some early indications of which clubs could face battles to preserve their top-flight status.

Several teams have endured challenging starts, with Fulham, Coventry City, Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace all struggling for results in the first six matchdays.

Sunderland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have all also encountered difficulties, but they have shown encouraging signs that results could start to turn in their favour.

Meanwhile, expected relegation candidates Ipswich Town and Hull City, both promoted from the Championship last season, have enjoyed superb starts and look well capable of avoiding the drop if they can maintain their momentum over the course of the campaign.

Although the relegation picture could well change significantly over the coming months, Sports Mole takes a look at which clubs are in early danger of the drop.

Coventry City

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Coventry City booked their long-awaited return to the Premier League as the champions of the Championship in 2025-26, but Frank Lampard's side have failed to show any of their quality in the top-flight thus far.

The Sky Blues not only lost all of their first four matches, but they conceded 10 and failed to score in that time, highlighting their vulnerabilities at both ends of the pitch.

Although a 1-0 win on matchday five against Nottingham Forest will provide encouragement, Coventry were fortunate to escape unscathed after the Tricky Trees took 24 shots on goal.

If the Sky Blues are to avoid suffering an immediate drop back to the second division, Lampard's side must find a way to become more difficult to break down and find greater consistency in front of goal.

Fulham

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Fulham had to say goodbye to manager Marco Silva in the summer, after his departure to Benfica, with Alvaro Arbeloa appointed to take charge at Craven Cottage.

The Spaniard has failed to pick up where Silva left off, with Fulham at the bottom of the standings after six matchdays.

The Cottagers are yet to win a Premier League fixture, picking up just two points from two draws and three defeats, and while there have been encouraging signs going forward, there have also been plenty of defensive issues.

Fulham have conceded 10 goals in their first six matches, including conceding two late goals in a particularly disappointing 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town last time out.

As the pressure starts to rise on Arbeloa's position, the Cottagers must quickly improve, especially defensively, if the manager is to keep his job and guide Fulham away from the relegation zone.

Tottenham Hotspur

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Tottenham Hotspur, by all means, possess a squad far too talented to suffer relegation, yet that has been the case in each of the last two seasons, in which they have barely survived with back-to-back 17th-placed finishes.

Roberto De Zerbi's side failed to win any of their first five Premier League fixtures, losing three and drawing two, and only managed to find the back of the net for the first time against Aston Villa in a 3-2 defeat on matchday five.

However, Spurs have produced periods of dominance in several of those fixtures, and with the talent and level of coaching at the club, Tottenham are highly unlikely to be near the bottom of the table for too much longer.

Bournemouth

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Bournemouth are another side that have struggled to adapt under a new manager, with Marco Rose yet to steer the Cherries to a win in his first six league fixtures.

Bournemouth have been particularly vulnerable defensively, conceding a considerable 13 goals in that time, including allowing five in the desperately disappointing 5-1 loss to Chelsea.

The added stress of playing in European competition for the first time this season will only add to their struggles as the season progresses, meaning improvements must be swiftly made if they are to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle.

Crystal Palace

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Finally, Crystal Palace, similarly to Fulham and Bournemouth, are enduring a difficult first period under new boss Pierre Sage.

The Eagles have picked up four points after five matches, from one win, one draw and three defeats, and their defensive issues will leave some concerned as the weeks pass by.

Crystal Palace have already conceded 11 goals in five matches, and Sage's side must start to stem the flow of goals against them if they are to start picking up results.

Hull City and Ipswich Town

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In stark contrast to those listed above, Hull City and Ipswich Town were strong candidates for the drop before the season, but the newly-promoted duo have enjoyed superb starts.

Hull are 10th in the standings with eight points after five matches, while Ipswich are ninth with nine points from their opening six fixtures.

The Tigers have shown they are capable of defending deep and causing plenty of problems for opposition sides, including beating Manchester United and drawing with Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Ipswich's strength has come in the final third, where the Tractor Boys have scored nine goals, including late winners against both Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Although Hull's attacking troubles, with just six goals scored, and Ipswich's defensive issues, with 12 goals conceded, will be concerns, their impressive starts to the season have given them each powerful platforms to build from as the campaign progresses.