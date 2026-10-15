Fulham lineup vs. Hull City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Fulham are sweating over the fitness of left-back Antonee Robinson ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Hull City at Craven Cottage.

The USA international missed the 2-1 defeat at Ipswich last weekend due to an ankle injury and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit to return for the visit of the Tigers.

Ryan Sessegnon scored a superb goal in his absence and could continue at left-back, joining Calvin Bassey, David Affengruber and Kenny Tete in a four-man defence in front of goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Emile Smith Rowe and Hugo Larsson have struggled to force their way into Alvaro Arbeloa’s starting lineup this term, while Cesar Palacios has also been benched for the last couple of games, but all three midfielders remain in contention to feature as Fulham seek to end their winless PL run.

Sander Berge and Shea Charles remain the most likely duo to link up in centre-midfield, though, with teenage starlet Joshua King set to operate in an advanced central role behind striker Gonzalo Garcia, who has gone five league games without a goal.

Alex Iwobi and Oscar Bobb are both expected to continue as wingers, but Brazilian Kevin is another option at Arbeloa’s disposal who could force his way into the first XI.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Tete, Affengruber, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia

> Click here to see how Hull City could line up against Fulham