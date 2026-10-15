Hull City lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Hull City will be without nine players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Manager Sergej Jakirovic has confirmed that defender Nobel Mendy will be sidelined for two weeks with a groin injury, while Mohamed-Ali Cho (thigh) and Lucas Gourna-Douath (calf) are also unavailable but could return next week.

Matt Targett, meanwhile, is ruled out for two months with an ankle injury that does not require surgery, joining Eliot Matazo (ACL), Ilyas Ansah (back), Darko Gyabi (groin), Jack Butland (arm) and Charlie Hughes (groin) in a packed treatment room.

In the absence of Mendy, 19-year-old Lucas Herrington is poised to start in the back three alongside John Egan and Semi Ajayi, while Lewie Coyle and Ryan Giles are likely to continue as wing-backs.

Matt Crooks and Regan Slater has been the first-choice midfield pairing for much of this season, but Jakirovic may be tempted to replace the former with Tim Iroegbunam.

Mohamed Belloumi has contributed to five goals in Hull’s first six PL games this term (three goals, two assists), scoring the equaliser as a substitute in the 2-2 draw with Everton last weekend. The Algerian has been dealing with fatigue recently, but he should be ready to start against Fulham.

This could see either Joe Gelhardt, who also scored against Everton, or Sorba Thomas make way, while Oli McBurnie is expected to lead the line once again.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Herrington, Giles; Belloumi, Crooks, Slater, Thomas; McBurnie

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up against Hull City