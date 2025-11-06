[monks data]
Fulham lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Iwobi, Jimenez decisions: Predicted Fulham lineup vs. Everton
Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Fulham could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Everton.

Fulham will once again be without left-back Antonee Robinson for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The USA international has been sidelined since the end of September with a knee injury and head coach Marco Silva has confirmed that a fresh assessment will be made over his fitness after the international break.

On a positive note, the Cottagers recovered six players from injury for last weekend’s 3-0 win over Wolves, including Joachim Andersen who is expected to continue in the back four alongside Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey and Ryan Sessegnon, who scored the opener against the Old Gold.

Alex Iwobi impressed in a deeper midfield role alongside Sander Berge last time out and Silva will now weigh up whether to keep the former Everton man in the same position or move him further up the pitch and recall Sasa Lukic.

Should Iwobi continue in a deeper role, that would boost the chances of Harry Wilson and Kevin retaining their starting spots on the flanks, while teenage starlet Joshua King - still searching for his first Premier League goal - will hope to get the nod to start again in the number 10 role.

After returning from injury to start and play for 72 minutes against former club Wolves, Raul Jimenez is poised to keep his place up front ahead of Rodrigo Muniz. The Mexican is Fulham’s top scorer in 2025 with seven Premier League goals.

Fulham possible starting lineup: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, King, Kevin; Jimenez

