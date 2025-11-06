Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Everton could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham.

Everton are sweating over the fitness of star attacker Iliman Ndiaye ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Ndiaye scored a stunning solo goal before he was forced off in the second half of the Toffees’ 1-1 draw at Sunderland last Monday after “feeling a bit of cramp and one or two other bits and pieces” according to manager David Moyes.

While Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Nathan Patterson (foot/groin) remain sidelined, Everton are hopeful that Ndiaye will be fit to feature this weekend, and should he be given the green light to start, he will likely continue on the right flank.

Jack Grealish is expected to retain his spot on the opposite wing and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is in line to continue in an advanced midfield role in behind either Beto or Thierno Barry who have both struggled in the final third so far this season, scoring just one league goal between then in 10 games.

James Garner and Idrissa Gueye have formed a solid midfield partnership this term and both players are expected to start again this weekend, meaning Tim Iroegbunam and Carlos Alcaraz will likely have to settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench once again.

Moyes is not expected to makes changes to his four-man defence including Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitalii Mykolenko, while Jordan Pickford will continue between the sticks.

Everton possible starting lineup: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up for this contest

No Data Analysis info